Abhishek Bachchan reveals AI ‘scares’ him, talks about its disruption: 'It can be detrimental for actors'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has given his opinion about AI (Artificial Intelligence) as to how it can be "detrimental for actors". Speaking at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, Abhishek said that AI scares him, adding that he isn't very comfortable with it.
Abhishek said that AI should be used responsibly. “AI scares me. It should scare every actor. In the creative field, AI is going to revolutionise a lot of stuff. If not used responsibly, it can be detrimental for actors. Behind the scenes, it can be beneficial for animation, special effects and more. It is going to reduce a lot of working hours that we spend, and your budget may come down. From a creative perspective, I have seen multiple products that are AI-generated. They are wonderful, but there's no soul. There's an imperfection to humanity,” said Abhishek.
The actor added that AI might impact several fields. “I think there's going to be a lot of disruption in the medical and legal fields, especially with AI. As far as the creative and films are concerned, I am going to be off the fence about whether it is going to be beneficial or not. I don't have a complete grasp of the AI landscape, so I am not very comfortable with it. I learn and read a lot about it,” he added.
In the last few months, much AI content has emerged on social media platforms. Abhishek's remark comes a few weeks after his fans presented him via AI avatars in an animated video of the song Just a Boy by DrINsaNE. It featured the actor in some of his iconic roles in films such as Guru, Bluffmaster, Dasvi, and Dhoom.
Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata. The film also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela.
He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. The film will release later this year. King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.
