Abhishek Bachchan reveals AI ‘scares’ him, talks about its disruption: 'It can be detrimental for actors'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has given his opinion about AI (Artificial Intelligence) as to how it can be "detrimental for actors". Speaking at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, Abhishek said that AI scares him, adding that he isn't very comfortable with it. Abhishek Bachchan spoke at length about AI. (PTI)

Abhishek Bachchan says AI scares him Abhishek said that AI should be used responsibly. “AI scares me. It should scare every actor. In the creative field, AI is going to revolutionise a lot of stuff. If not used responsibly, it can be detrimental for actors. Behind the scenes, it can be beneficial for animation, special effects and more. It is going to reduce a lot of working hours that we spend, and your budget may come down. From a creative perspective, I have seen multiple products that are AI-generated. They are wonderful, but there's no soul. There's an imperfection to humanity,” said Abhishek.