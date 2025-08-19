Achyut Potdar, known for playing the confused professor in 3 Idiots, dies at 91

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, widely known for his role of a professor in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, has died. He was 91. Achyut Potdar joined showbiz at the age of 44.

Achyut Potdar no more

The actor, who acted in more than 125 Hindi and Marathi films, and over 100 TV serials, breathed his last on Monday in Thane. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed.

However, according to some reports, he was recently admitted to a hospital in Thane due to age-related health complications. His funeral will take place on August 19 in Thane.

The news of his death was also confirmed on social media by the official Instagram handle of Star Pravah by condoling the death. “A heartfelt tribute to senior actor Achyut Potdar… His smile, simplicity and honesty in every role will always be remembered,” read the note posted in honour of the actor.

Achyut Potdar is best known for his memorable role as a college professor in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots, which featured Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan. His line ‘Kehna Kya Chahte Ho’ went viral, leading to many memes on social media.

Achyut Potdar joined showbiz at the age of 44. Before his career in acting, he had worked in the Indian Armed Forces and the Indian Oil Company. After graduating from college, he accepted a position as a professor at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and then enlisted in the Indian Army.

Over the years, Achyut Potdar worked in films such as Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Yeh Dillagi, Rangeela, Mritydand, Yeshwant, Ishq, Vaastav, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Dabangg 2, and Ventilator.

In terms of the small screen,, he featured in shows such as Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs Tendulkar, and Bharat Ki Khoj. Apart from Hindi, the actor worked in Marathi film industry extensively.