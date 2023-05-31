Anup Soni: Juhi and I will complement each other on screen

Actor Anup Soni reveals that he and his actor-wife are totally focused on sharing the screen for the first time. Anup Soni

“After 12 years of marriage, we are now ready to share screen and bring out some interesting content together. Till now, we were picking up projects in a way to ensure that at least one of us stays back home with our son. Now, that our little boy is over 10 years of age, we can devote more time to work and take projects together,” says Soni on his recent visit to Lucknow.

On their respective careers, Soni adds there is unexplored side to them as actors that can be explored, “Juhi is an exceptional artiste and whoever has seen her on stage will agree with me. Whenever I see her on stage as a contemporary, I really like the way she connects with live audience. Sometimes, much of the artiste’s talent is left unexplored and theatre helps to overcome that. I strongly feel that by collaborating on a project together, we will be able to bring each other’s best side.”

For now, Soni is focussing on his projects across platforms -- including OTT, films, and theatre. “I never shy away from accepting that television has been really kind to me. It made me a household name and gave me that right amount of recognition that all artistes crave for. Fortunately, I bagged some really good projects, and, on my part, I did justice to my craft. I accepted those roles wholeheartedly and made them mine. When I played a father on screen in Balika Vadhu, it was way too early for an actor to accept such a role but for me, the content was the biggest draw, and the way the show was loved is no secret. Crime Patrol was also a game changer in its league. So, I would either do shows of the same calibre on TV or explore other mediums,” says Soni who was recently seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021) and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. (2022).

Soni wrapped two projects along with his ongoing plays, adds, “I am getting to be a part of the kind of thrill I was

