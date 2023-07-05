Payal Ghosh reveals co-star Krushna Abhishek is not promoting their next: He can be busy but he can at least post on Instagram

Actor Payal Ghosh is excited for her upcoming release, Fire Of Love, set to hit the theatres later this month. However, what’s bothering her is that her co-star, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek has not been promoting the film. “Everybody is shocked, including the makers of the project. Krushna has not been part of any promotions till now. He is busy in his own world or what, I don’t know,” the actor tells us exclusively. Payal Ghosh and Krushna Abhishek will be seen together in their film Red

Asked if there was any tiff between him or the team, Ghosh says there’s nothing that she’s aware of. “The makers are talking to him, but each time they ask him to come for promotions, he says he is busy travelling somewhere,” says Ghosh, adding, “Even when I contacted him to ask if there’s any problem, he informed me about his grandmother’s demise. While I understand that, but even before that, he was not coming for any promotions.”

The 33-year-old adds that it’s not easy for her to promote the film all by herself and that she needed her co-actor to support. “Main akeli kitna hi kar sakti hu. Agar aap nahi bhi aa rahe ho, toh at least Instagram par songs ya trailer promote toh kar sakte ho,” she asserts, adding, “Once we have done the film, it is important to promote it. It is his film also, it is not like he has a small role. It looks so odd and everyone keeps asking me about his absence. It’s high time that he needs to take time out for promotions. The producers have put so much money, so it is our duty to promote.”

Ghosh has her concerns that his absence will impact the film and its success. “It can affect the film. Mai aur Krushna hi hain film mein, it would look nice if we promote it together. Krushna is quite a big name in television, toh uska ek influence toh hota. I will have a talk with him again about why he is not being a part of the promotions.

Krushna clarifies

I wasn’t in touch with the production team. I was very busy with Bigg Boss OTT and Kapil Sharma show. My dadi expired a week back and nobody knows about this. Aisa nahi hai that I’m not promoting the film, they just don’t know about it. I love the team.

