Actors on using filters and photo-editing apps on social media: How much is too much!

In today’s day and age, social media filters are all-pervasive. Scroll through any platform, and one can’t help but notice altered, slimmed-down and ‘refined’ versions of people they know (or may not know) flooding their feeds. This increasing prevalence of filters has stirred a debate on whether their excessive usage promotes a flawed idea of perfection and in the process, triggers people’s insecurities. In this context, we speak to some known personalities from the world of films and television on their take on these tools and if they are indeed a topic of concern. Check out... Isha Koppikar shares her views on the overuse of filters.

Debina Bonerjee: Respecting the body and its changes

After giving birth to two beautiful angels, I have respected my body more than I ever could, and the way it has changed. I am getting back to being fit slowly and steadily but it is a personal choice for me and my career. Otherwise, size really does not matter. What’s more important is your health. I try my best to be as real and as honest to my audience because I know the trust they share with me . I believe in embracing our beautiful skin and body the way it is.

Saumya Tandon: Keeping it real and imperfect

I don’t use filters on Instagram. I have done it a few times in the past when the lights were not good and I had to make bytes urgently, but I don’t like the feel of it at all, it makes my face look stupid , and unreal so I don’t use it. Aesthetically also it’s not appealing to me, I like real photography, to improve the picture quality I prefer good lights than fake filters, it has no depth and dimensions either. Also Real and imperfect is beautiful, too much made up for me is repulsive, I like genuine people , real conversations and honesty. Once in a while for fun if someone uses a filter is ok, but if that’s the normal practise on someone’s page, I would assume that the person doesn’t embrace himself and is not real and has issues with self worth. That’s not what I would ever like to project about myself because that’s not who I am.

Avika Gor: Personality matters

I do use filters at times. Its perfectly fine to use filters but I believe, one should not overdo it. It’s a choice. We shouldn’t be judging anyone who uses filters or not uses filters. Our inner personality counts in the long run. We should not overthink and over judge based on things like these. Social media is for us and we are not for social media.

Sayantani Ghosh: Scars are beautiful

I have never been a person who would emphasize on the usage of filters to hide flaws. I think scars are beautiful and we need to accept ourselves and love who we are. The only time I use filters is when there is less light, but never to hide my flaws. Right now I am in a phase where I am having crazy breakouts and I think it’s normal. Sometimes with age, or the stressful life we live, this happens and it’s always liberating to accept who we are. There are days when I look at my old pictures and wish that I was thinner. But it’s always about awakening your self and giving yourself the confidence that you are good the way you are. We need to thrive for health instead of a certain way of looking.

Isha Koppikar: Filters - a sign of self objectification

To me, use of filters is a sign of self objectification and I do not support it at all. There are apps that not only make your face look a certain way but also transforms your body and because of the people have lost the confidence in the way they look. There are more cases of body dysmorphia - a condition where a person becomes extremely anxious about a physical defect that other people do not even notice. These kind of feelings can affect a person’s thought process and inturn their social activities. One of the reasons is extreme exposure to social media. One needs to monitor the time they spend on the platform.

Jasmin Bhasin: Aging is reality

Using filters sometimes is fine as we are part of the glamour industry but getting obsessed with filters or creating fake realities is not needed. Aging is a reality for everyone including actors. We all are aware that as actors we are being observed and judged all the time but one should follow one’s own gut feeling, whatever makes you happy you should do but it should be real. It’s fine to use filters sometimes but not all the time and getting obsessed with filters is surely a big no. Don’t let the filters make your identity.