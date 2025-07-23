Addinath Kothare confirms he is playing Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: ‘It’s the biggest film made on Indian soil’

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most highly anticipated films in recent times. Earlier this month, the first glimpse of the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer was unveiled by Namit Malhotra, which wowed fans. Now, Marathi actor Addinath Kothare has revealed that he will be playing the character of Bharat in the mythological epic. (Also read: Ramayana first glimpse: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash explode on screen as Lord Ram, Ravana; 'Hollywood-level' VFX wows fans) Addinath Kothare has spoken about Ramayana.

What Addinath said

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Addinath said, "It’s a blessing. It’s the biggest film made on Indian soil. It’s also one of the biggest films made globally today. To be a part of it, I am truly indebted to Mukesh Chhabra. He is the man who cast me and, of course, Nitesh sir for choosing me for the character of Bharat. And also Namit Malhotra sir, who believed in me and entrusted me with such a big responsibility of such an important character.” Bharat is one of the brothers of Lord Ram.

Addinath went on to add, “It’s one of the most well-planned cinema on Indian soil, I think. We are fortunate enough to witness this from close quarters. And I am really fortunate to have got this opportunity in such a big film, not just as an actor, filmmaker, human being, but just to get to witness this humongous scale of film production. No film school can teach you this.”

Addinath is a National Award-winning filmmaker and actor who primarily works in Marathi Cinema. He was recently seen in The Royals. Some of his films include Paani, Avatarachi Goshta, Nilkanth Master, and Chandramukhi, among others.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is intended to be a two-part film with Part 1 releasing on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in 2027. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, and Arun Govil in key roles. The score for the film sees AR Rahman collaborate with the legendary Hans Zimmer, who is making his Bollywood debut.