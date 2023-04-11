Adhyayan Suman on being removed from films: I was told people have a problem with your father and they’ll never give you work

Actor Adhyayan Suman had previously mentioned that 14 of his films were shelved and he was removed from several big projects at the last minutes, all thanks to the existing camps in Bollywood. But ask him the reason, and the actor says, he has never offended anyone in the industry, but “the bullying and lobbying could be the result of revenge that people are taking from my father Shekhar Suman”. Adhyayan Suman talks about being removed from films last minute.

Adhyayan elaborates, “I did not get a lot of films because of a show that my father did — Movers and Shakers. Though he was given a script for every episode, there were a few people who got offended because of what he said and held grudges that ‘Shekhar ne humaare baare mein kaise baat kari’. There was neither any personal attacks nor he used any abusive language. He just did his job and it was just a show. But their egos were very fragile perhaps, and they took it personally. And thought ki iska badla iske bete par nikaalenge.”

Adhyayan claims he was even told that “many people have a problem with your father, and they will never give you films.”

The Raaz (2002) actor shares that he continues to face groupism till date and the last incident happened three months back.

“I was approached for a project with a massive superstar as the lead and I was supposed to play the antagonist. Everything, including money, was discussed and I was expecting a call to discuss clauses for my contract. But suddenly, they backed off. I asked them what the problem was or what changed because it’s very easy to call anyone and remove me from a project. Anybody could pick up a call and say, ‘Isko mat lo film mein’. I have seen that happening to me. There was a producer, who in front of me called another producer and said, ‘Hum Adhyayan ko cast karne ki soch rahe hain’ and the person replied, ‘Isko mat lo, he is not punctual, he does drugs’ and all that stuff,” shares Adhyayan.

But the repercussions of these acts have not been limited to the actor and that’s what bothers him the most.

“When my mother got to know about the fact that I have got such a good film, she, who had been waiting for all these years to see her son doing well in career, broke down. She cried. But after two hours, that opportunity was snatched away. Please tell me how I would feel,” he questions, and asks, “An actor struggles to get that one break or big opportunity but you take it away from him. Do you realise how heartbreaking it is?”

Disappointed in the system and how it functions, Adhyayan asserts that he still has not spoken about a lot of things in his life because “no matter how much you speak, none of these things will change. This article will come out, a couple of people will talk about it and everything will go back to the same point after a few days”.

Moreover, he feels until and unless one is extremely successful like Priyanka Chopra, speaking the truth does not make sense. “People here are very quick when it comes to judging others. They would say things like, ‘Uska toh career pehle hi barbaad hai, uska career kaun sabotage karega’. There was no point talking about those things and hence I never did it,” he ends.