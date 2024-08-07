Adil Hussain on Bangladesh crisis: India must do more to protect them

Actor Adil Hussain is disturbed after seeing the ‘heart-wrenching’ visuals coming out of Bangladesh amid growing political unrest. The actor says it is time to stand up and protect those affected in the protests. Also read: Sonu Sood appeals to everyone to help in rescuing fellow Indians from Bangladesh: 'Not just government's responsibility' On the work front, Adil Hussain was last seen in Ulajh.

The actor, who was most recently seen in film, Ulajh, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his views, and urge the Indian government to do more.

Time to stand up

On Wednesday, Adil tweeted, “Heart Wrenching visuals from Bangladesh. The Attacks and Atrocities on Minority communities and on others in Bangladesh are Shocking! India must do more to Protect them”.

He added, “I stand with the Pains and Sufferings of the Victims. And I urge the Perpetrators to Stand Down. They should hang their Heads In Shame for their Actions. All Political leaders, specifically Muslim Leaders of India Must, Must call out these Perpetrators”.

More celebs speak up

Earlier, actor Sonu Sood had used social media to appeal to the citizens of India to help rescue fellow Indians who are stuck in Bangladesh. It came after Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina fled the country in a military aircraft amid widespread violence on Monday.

“We should do our best to bring back all our fellow Indians from Bangladesh, so they get a good life here. This is not just the responsibility of our Government which is doing its best but also all of us. Jai Hind (tricolour emoji),” he wrote.

On August 5, Sonam Kapoor had expressed concerns over the rising death toll in Bangladesh. She shared an Instagram post by The Juggernaut on her Instagram story, which mentioned how 66 people had died in a single day amid the clashes. The actor captioned her post as, “This is horrible. Let's all pray for Bangladeshi people”.

About the crisis

A student-led protest against the quota system transformed into a mass movement against the Sheikh Hasina regime due to its crackdown on the protestors, which claimed hundreds of lives. Serving a record fifth term, she finally stepped down and fled to Delhi, where, according to her son, her stay is likely to be extended by ‘some more time’. An interim government, led by Nobel Prize winner Mohammed Yunus will run Bangladesh for now.