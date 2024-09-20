Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make first public appearance after marriage, hold hands at Mumbai airport. Watch

Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who recently tied the knot, made their first public appearance. Several videos and pictures of the couple exiting the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married in intimate ceremony; share beautiful first pics) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Aditi, Siddharth seen first time after wedding

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aditi and Siddharth were seen holding hands as they walked out of the airport. A person approached Siddharth and shook hands with him. Siddharth also spoke to him and gave a hug. The newly wed couple also posed for the camera. Both of them smiled as they waked towards their car.

Fans praise couple

For the travel, Aditi wore a pink and red suit and sandals. Siddharth was seen in a denim shirt, black pants and a cap. He also carried a bag. Reacting to the video, a person said, "They're so simple. God bless them." A comment read, "Some promises are permanent. Understanding make things beautiful." An Instagram user wrote, "She is so beautiful and stunning." A person said, "Such mature people. Simple and amazing. Blessed."

About Aditi and Siddharth

Aditi and Siddharth tied the knot earlier this week. Aditi had shared a series of pictures on Instagram. Both the bride and groom chose ethnic outfits for their wedding. Aditi wrote in the caption, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic..Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

In March, Aditi shared a post confirming that the duo are engaged. She a selfie with Siddharth on her social media handle. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." In the picture, Aditi and Siddharth flaunted their engagement rings.

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021.