Aditi Rao Hydari stuns at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal's wedding reception, Sara looks regal in blue

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai, days after tying the knot. From Sara Ali Khan to Aditi Rao Hydari, several celebrities were seen arriving for the party. Ranveer Singh was also a part of the celebration, but attended the reception without Deepika Padukone it seems, who was recently in London on a girls trip. Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal ties the knot with Aman Mehta Aditi Rao Hydari and Sara Ali Khan at Sharmin Segal wedding party in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Aditi at Heeramandi co-star Sharmin's wedding bash

Aditi Rao Hydari looked breathtaking in a grey tissue silk lehenga. Keeping her look minimal, she opted for chunky jhumkas and bangles to complete her ethnic look. Before entering the venue, the actor posed for the paparazzi.

Ranveer Singh arrived solo

Ranveer Singh arrived in his car. While he did not get out of his car, paparazzi were able to capture a glimpse of him from the backseat. He looked dapper in a suit. Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a blue anarkali suit.

Celebs at the party

Sonakshi Sinha attended the wedding party with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. While she wore a green ethnic ensemble, the Notebook actor opted for a navy blue blazer and pants with a white shirt. Among others at the party were actor Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl, who were also snapped reaching the venue.

Sharmin Segal's wedding

Earlier this week, actor Sharmin Segal married Aman Mehta who is the Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Sharmin made her wedding official with several photos, shared by her friends and family on her special day.

Sharmin wore a heavily embellished silver-coloured lehenga and blouse for her wedding look. She paired it with heavy jewellery along with a maang tika. Aman complemented her in an ivory sherwani. In several photos, she and Aman were seen sitting in the mandap area. They gazed and smiled at each other in a few of them. A picture also showed Sharmin feeding Aman something with a spoon. Sharmin's family members, including her mother Bella Bhansali Segal are also seen with the couple in photos.

Sharmin, daughter of Bela and Deepak Segal, made her acting debut with Malaal (2019). She starred in Atithi Bhooto Bhava (2022). She will be seen in her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut series Heeramandi. It also has Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. It will release on Netflix.

