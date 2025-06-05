Search Search
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan ask what is 'situationship', consider themselves old school

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Jun 05, 2025 06:03 AM IST

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Metro...In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, delves into contemporary love. 

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan are all set to share screen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. The onscreen couple are seen entangled in the modern interpretation of love while dealing with commitment phobia in the film. During the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday, they were asked to share their views on Gen Z dating terms like situationship, benching and breadcrumbing. (Also read: Metro In Dino trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and co. navigate through complexities of love, commitment. Watch)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan talk about Gen Z terms like situationship and breadcrumbing at the trailer launch of their latest film Metro...In Dino.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan talk about Gen Z terms like situationship and breadcrumbing at the trailer launch of their latest film Metro...In Dino.

Aditya Roy Kapur asks what is situationship

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, at the event said, "What is situationship? I don't even understand what the term means. So, I guess am old school in that". Sara echoed the same sentiment and said, “To each their own, but I don’t believe in situationship or any others.”

The Ok Jaanu actor also spoke about his personal red and green flags in a relationship. Aditya said, "Red flag could be someone who has got a prison record. I think a green flag is just someone who is kind. Someone's kindness is an important thing.”

Metro In Dino Trailer launched

On Wednesday, T-series dropped the trailer of Anurag Basu directed film much to the delight of the fans. From heart-felt romances to life-altering decisions, the trailer shows stories which are universally relatable. 

The clip shows Aditya and Sara understanding the essence of love and commitment while Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal navigate through their share of ups and downs navigating through being newly wed to becoming parents. Konkana Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi are seen trying to re-kindle the romance in their marriage. Neena and Anupam play an old couple wanting to fall in love but hesitating as much time has passed.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film's music has been composed by Pritam. The film will hit the cinemas on 4th July.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
