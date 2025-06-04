Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi
Metro In Dino trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and co. navigate through complexities of love, commitment. Watch

ByRitika Kumar
Jun 04, 2025 03:03 PM IST

Metro...In Dino trailer:  Directed by Anurag Basu, the film showcases relatable stories, from heart-felt romances to rekindling marriage.

The wait is finally over as the makers have dropped the trailer of Metro...In Dino. The film, which, boasts of an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal along with Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neena Gupta, navigates through the ups and downs of love and commitment. (Also read: ‘Metro won’t be the same anymore': Fans react as Pritam shares emotional note on missing KK on Metro In Dino album)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Metro...In Dino
Metro In Dino trailer released

On Wednesday, T-series dropped the trailer of Anurag Basu directed film much to the delight of the fans. From heart-felt romances to life-altering decisions, the trailer shows stories which are universally relatable. The clip shows Aditya and Sara understanding the essence of love and commitment while Fatima and Ali go through their share of ups and downs navigating through being newly wed to becoming parents. 

Konkana and Pankaj are seen trying to re-kindle the romance in their marriage. Neena and Anupam are an old couple wanting to fall in love but hesitating as much time has passed. 

All of this wrapped up in Arijit Singh's soulful vocals, Metro In Dino asks audience to dive into the complexities of relationships in today's age. It’s fast-paced, emotionally rich, and layered with Anurag Basu’s trademark touch: a perfect balance of realism and magic.

Fans react

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans have been cheering for the film. One fan wrote, “A proper Bollywood movie. Keeping my fingers crossed for this one. Please heal this industry.” Another fan said, “This trailer proved one thing: Sara and Aditya NEED to do more films together. Their chemistry is chef’s kiss.” A third fan lauded the relatability of the stories and wrote, “How beautifully all nuances of love have been portrayed — not just the rosy golden period of blushes and giggles but also the pain, the fears.”

About Metro In Dino

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film's music has been composed by Pritam. The film will hit the cinemas on 4th July. 

