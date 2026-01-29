After Arijit Singh's retirement announcement, Vishal Dadlani says ‘success’ does not guarantee peace or contentment

He said in the note, “Learn anything? Success does not guarantee peace or contentment. Riches & power don't guarantee safety. Life is strange, life is short. Don't waste a single moment lying to yourself about yourself. Don't try to be what somebody else said you must be! Live. Fully. Best advice I can give.”

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani has penned a note with advice he would give based on his experience with life and survival. The singer took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share that ‘success’ does not ‘guarantee’ peace or contentment. (Also read: Vishal Dadlani slams low turnout at BMC polls, says there are more officials inside the centre: ‘Sharamnaak baat hai’ )

In the caption, he wrote, “All we truly have is the thin sliver of “now” that exists between memory and hope.”

Arijit Singh's retirement Over the last few days, the news of singer Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing has grabbed headlines and become a talking point on social media. In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post. Over the years, he lent his voice to several iconic songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main among others.

Meanwhile, Vishal Dadlani has been known for his work in Bollywood as part of the duo Vishal-Shekhar and as well as a lead singer. He has composed songs for films such as Om Shanti Om, Anjaana Anjaani, Dostana, I Hate Luv Storys, Bang Bang, Sultan, Student of the Year, Befikre and War, among many others. He has also sung many tracks such as Dhoom Again, Kurban Hua, Jee le Zara, Marjaiyann, I Feel Good, Jab Mila Tu, Tu Meri, Swag Se Swagat, Bala, and Khuda Hafiz.