Vishal Dadlani slams low turnout at BMC polls, says there are more officials inside the centre: ‘Sharamnaak baat hai’

Speaking to reporters, Vishal said, “Jis kadar hamara seher ke halat hue hain, pichle kuch dino mein… armaan ye hein ki behtar ho. Jisko aana he ao, aapka desh hain, aapka seher hain, aapka zimmedari hain. Sambhal sako toh sambhalo nahi toh ghar pe baitho jo kar rahe ho karo (But given the state of our city in the last few days, the hope is that things will improve. Those who want to come, please do. It's your country, your city, your responsibility. Take care of it or else do whatever you are busy doing at home).”

Polling is underway in 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra on Thursday for the BMC Elections. Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani casted his vote and spoke to reporters outside the centre about the lack of public presence and said it is a 'shameful situation'.

‘Andar officials zyada hain, public kam hain’ He went on to point the empty street behind him at the polling centre and said, “Ye jo mujhe dikh raha hain yaha pe public ka naam-o-nishaan nahi hain. Andar officials zyada hain, public kam hain, itni sharamnaak baat hain. Ye dekh ke har Indian ko dard hona chahiye. Agar hum apna desh nahi samhalenge uski zimmedari nahi uthayenge toh jo ho raha hain woh hota rahega (There is no trace of public here from what I can see. There are more officials inside, it's so shameful. Every Indian should feel pain seeing this. If we don't take care of our country, if we don't take responsibility for it, then what's happening will continue to happen).”

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 15,908 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations. A total of 39092 Polling centre has been set up across the state.

Polling has begun today and will run from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, with vote counting scheduled to begin on Friday, January 16. According to the State Election Commission, adequate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been arranged for the municipal corporation elections. This includes 43,958 control units and 87,916 ballot units. For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation alone, 11,349 control units and 22,698 ballot units have been arranged.