After getting robbed in Paris, Annu Kapoor duped of 4.3 lakh in cyber fraud

Actor Annu Kapoor has thanked the Mumbai Police for 'immediate and effective action taken against fraud' in his bank account. Recently, Annu was robbed of ₹4.36 lakh by an online fraudster but after police intervention, he will get back ₹3.08 lakh. This is not the first time that Annu has been robbed this year. (Also Read | Annu Kapoor says his iPad, credit card, ‘lot of cash' stolen in France)

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Annu shared a picture as he posed with police officers. He wrote, "I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Mumbai Police of Oshiwara, cyber crime wing for their immediate and effective action taken against fraud in my bank account." He also tagged the police officers of the cyber-crime who helped him get his money back.

Recently, a person called Annu on the pretext of getting his Know Your Customer (KYC) details updated with a private sector bank. As he posed as an employee of the bank, in which Anuu has his account, he shared his bank details and One Time Password (OTP), said the police. After some time on Thursday, Annu received another call from the bank informing him that his bank account had been compromised and the amount was fraudulently transferred. The bank then deactivated Annu's account.

Annu went to the police for help. Senior inspector Manohar Dhanawde of Oshiwara police station said, “Police immediately swung into action and after contacting the manager of the bank, managed to get details of the two beneficiary bank accounts in which the fraud had transferred the money from Kapoor’s bank account. Police officers contacted nodal officers of the two banks and managed to ‘debit freeze’ a sum of ₹3.08 lakh lying in the two bank accounts. The process to refund this money to Kapoor has been initiated.” "A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to nab the online fraudster," the police official told news agency PTI.

Earlier in June this year, Annu's bag was stolen in Dijon Ville, near Paris, France. He had posted a video on Instagram saying that a few people came to help him with his luggage, while boarding a train, but stole his bag. He informed his fans that he had kept his cash, iPad, diary, and credit card among other belongings in the bag.

In the video, Annu said in Hindi, "My Prada bag was stolen, which had a lot of cash in swiss franc and euros, my iPad, my diary and credit card. They stole everything, so whenever you visit France, be very careful as there are pick-pockets, dishonest people and thieves here." The actor recorded the video as he sat inside a train.

