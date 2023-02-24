Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / After hosting a bash for Javed Akhtar, Ali Zafar slams his remarks against Pakistan: 'No Pakistani would...'

After hosting a bash for Javed Akhtar, Ali Zafar slams his remarks against Pakistan: 'No Pakistani would...'

Ali Zafar has criticised Javed Akhtar for his comments on 26/11 Mumbai attacks at Faiz Mela after he himself hosted the lyricist at a party.

Ali Zafar hosted a party for Javed Akhtar but wasn't aware of his remarks against Pakistan made at Faiz Aman Mela.
Pakistani actor Ali Zafar, who has appeared in several Bollywood films, has slammed Javed Akhtar for his viral speech at the Faiz Mela in Pakistan. While Javed is being hailed in India for talking about conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks still "roaming freely" in Pakistan, Ali Zafar has called his speech "insensitive". Also read: Javed Akhtar shares reaction to his 26/11 Mumbai attacks remark at Pakistan event: 'They all clapped and agreed with me'

Ali took to his Instagram Stories and said that Javed Akhtar's remarks could ‘deeply hurt the sentiments’ of people. He wrote, “Guys, I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing – verify facts before reaching any conclusion or judgement. I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said until the next day when I saw it on social media.”

“I am a proud Pakistani and naturally no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against its country or people specially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further. We all know how much Pakistan has suffered and continue to suffer at the hands of terrorism and such insensitive and uncalled for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people.”

Ali Fazar has penned a note about Javed Akhtar.
Earlier, Ali Fazal had shared on Twitter about hosting Javed Akhtar at a party. Sharing a video, he had written, “It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected.”

But after his comments at the Faiz Mela, Ali and his family was criticised by many of his fellow Pakistanis for hosting Javed Akhtar at the bash. He wrote in another Instagram Story, “Not everyone but some use such occasions to attack and exploit too. Was quite amusing when some posing to be heroes and patriots on social media, messaging me behind the scene complaining why they weren't invited. Hypocrisy is also at its peak here. Beware.”

Ali Fazal has acted in Bollywood films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashme Baddoor and Dear Zindagi. He is also a singer.

