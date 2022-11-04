Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / After Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh leaves YRF, says there is no tiff with Aditya Chopra

After Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh leaves YRF, says there is no tiff with Aditya Chopra

bollywood
Published on Nov 04, 2022 04:38 PM IST

Ranveer Singh has left Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films Talent. Previously, it was Parineeti Chopra who parted ways with the company.

Ranveer Singh part ways with YRF talent management.
Ranveer Singh part ways with YRF talent management.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ranveer Singh became the latest celebrity to exit Yash Raj Films Talent. His decision comes after Parineeti Chopra ended terms with the talent management agency. Reportedly, Ranveer and Aditya Chopra who owns YRF, still share a ‘solid’ relationship with each other despite the decision. Also read: Ranveer Singh says Aditya Chopra once told him he's no Hrithik Roshan in his looks

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with YRF’s romantic comedy, Band Baaja Baaraat, alongside Anushka Sharma. Ever since then, he remained with the company's talent management agency. Similarly, Parineeti who made her debut with Aditya Chopra’s produced film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, too will be working with a new talent management agency for the first time.

According to a report by Indian Express, YRF will still be home to Ranveer who started his journey in the same place. Sources also claimed that Aditya started working with Ranveer ever since he was a newcomer till he became one of the most popular actors in the industry. They will reportedly continue to share the same relationship, based on ‘trust and mutual respect.’

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film was backed by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. It also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. The film crashed at the box office soon after its release in May 2022.

Ranveer currently has multiple projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which reunites the actor with his favourite, so-star Alia Bhatt. Apart from them, veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan are also a part of the film. It will release in theatres on February 11, 2023.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh yash raj film aditya chopra parineeti chopra + 2 more
ranveer singh yash raj film aditya chopra parineeti chopra + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out