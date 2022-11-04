After Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh leaves YRF, says there is no tiff with Aditya Chopra

Actor Ranveer Singh became the latest celebrity to exit Yash Raj Films Talent. His decision comes after Parineeti Chopra ended terms with the talent management agency. Reportedly, Ranveer and Aditya Chopra who owns YRF, still share a ‘solid’ relationship with each other despite the decision. Also read: Ranveer Singh says Aditya Chopra once told him he's no Hrithik Roshan in his looks

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with YRF’s romantic comedy, Band Baaja Baaraat, alongside Anushka Sharma. Ever since then, he remained with the company's talent management agency. Similarly, Parineeti who made her debut with Aditya Chopra’s produced film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, too will be working with a new talent management agency for the first time.

According to a report by Indian Express, YRF will still be home to Ranveer who started his journey in the same place. Sources also claimed that Aditya started working with Ranveer ever since he was a newcomer till he became one of the most popular actors in the industry. They will reportedly continue to share the same relationship, based on ‘trust and mutual respect.’

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film was backed by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. It also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. The film crashed at the box office soon after its release in May 2022.

Ranveer currently has multiple projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which reunites the actor with his favourite, so-star Alia Bhatt. Apart from them, veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan are also a part of the film. It will release in theatres on February 11, 2023.

