After Pathaan success, director Siddharth Anand says ‘for me, numbers do matter'

Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing Pathaan is breaking records at the box office and director Siddharth Anand feels overwhelmed. The film marked Shah Rukh's return to the bigscreen after four years and delivered the biggest opening day for a Hindi film ever. Reflecting on the film's reception, Siddharth said his film has scripted history. Also read: Pathaan box office day 2 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film collects ₹70 cr in Hindi, makes yet another record

In a new statement, director Siddharth Anand said, “Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience. I’m feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind.”

“I’m hungrier than before to create more spectacles and immersive experiences like Pathaan. For me, yes numbers do matter. It is a validation of all the hard work but film-making is also a team game. So, I share this incredible moment with the entire cast and crew of Pathaan. Each one of us believed in a vision to create a never seen before theatrical experience that cuts across the length and breadth of the country and I’m glad we delivered on this promise," he further added.

Siddharth asserted how he believes that films have no language. He called cinema an emotion and also said, “If it connects with people, it can really go to dizzying heights and that’s what’s happening with Pathaan. Today is a victory of Indian cinema because we are all Indians first. It is such an exciting phase for our country that films from across India are making records, breaking records and most importantly entertaining the people of our country globally.”

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It also has a special cameo by Salman Khan, which has become a highlight of the action movie. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which is backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, opened to ₹106 crore worldwide on its first day, January 25. The Hindi version of Pathaan earned around ₹70 crore on its second day, on the occasion of Republic Day.

After the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh shared poetic lines on Twitter. He wrote, “Gattaca movie ‘I never saved anything for the swim back’ I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.”

