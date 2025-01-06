After Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to re-release in theatres on this date

Following the positive response to the recent re-release, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, is now set to re-release in theatres. PVR INOX announced the re-release of the romantic drama as a celebration of film's 25th anniversary. Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's still from Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai re-release date

Released in January 2000, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and instantly became a blockbuster, propelling the actor to stardom. The film also marked Ameesha Patel’s debut and featured a star-studded cast, including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. As the film completes 25 years, it is set to re-release in theatres on Hrithik's birthday, January 10.

Talking about his debut film's re-release, Hrithik Roshan said, "It's surreal to realize that 25 years have passed since Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai! This milestone is both humbling and motivating. To be blessed with the opportunity to live my dream of being an actor every day for the past two and a half decades is truly a blessing. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was my first film and will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Rakesh Roshan, the producer and director of the film, shared, "It's a momentous occasion for me as a producer, director, and father that Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is being celebrated after 25 years. Revisiting the film brings back so many memories, and looking back, I feel grateful to the cinema-going audience for showering love on my film and Hrithik. It's hugely rewarding as a filmmaker to hear the songs of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai still played at events and parties even today. I'm delighted to witness the film being celebrated with a re-release coinciding with Hrithik's birthday.”

Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Movie

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for his film, War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, it is the sixth installment of YRF's spy universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film also stars Kiara Advani and marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut, where he will be seen playing the antagonist.