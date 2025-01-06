Menu Explore
Hrithik Roshan flaunts 6-pack abs ahead of 51st birthday; fans say he's ready for War 2

ByAdrija Dey
Jan 06, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with picture of his toned, six-pack, jacked body, reminding fitness is about being strong. 

Hrithik Roshan delighted his fans with a striking picture of himself flexing his biceps. Fans were left in complete awe of his toned and muscular physique, which serves as a grand testament to his dedication to fitness. With his 51st birthday approaching on January 10, Hrithik’s remarkable physique, featuring visible six-pack abs and sculpted muscular biceps, is setting major fitness goals and inspiring countless fans.

Hrithik Roshan motivated his fans with his greek-godlike sculpted physique. (Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan motivated his fans with his greek-godlike sculpted physique. (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan’s intense workout video leaves internet stumped: 'Can’t believe this man will turn 51 soon'

‘Big difference’

The chiselled physique, captured in the photo, also doubles as a powerful New Year’s resolution motivation. It’s a gentle yet impactful reminder for those who may already be sleeping on their fitness commitments. Hrithik captioned the post, “Such a big difference between being strong and looking strong. This year I’m going for the real thing.”

Hrithik reminds that fitness is not solely for looking ripped and robust. It’s not all for the looks. Fitness is also about being strong. His post channels the discipline he embodies, reflecting on the hard work it took to achieve his sculpted, toned look.

‘Greek God’

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Greek-godlike’ physique. In the comments section, they called him a Greek God and showered him with love and admiration for his muscular look.

One user commented, “Dream Physique of Everyone 🙌😍,” while another hailed him as an “Inspiration for a generation.” Another fan added, “Age kam hoti ja rahi hai 🔥🙌” (he is ageing backwards), perfectly capturing the gravitas of his ageless appearance.

ALSO READ: Bandish Bandits' Shreya Chaudhry dedicates her weight loss journey to Hrithik Roshan; shares before-after pics

Upcoming work

Hrithik Roshan will be seen on-screen again in War 2, opposite Kiara Advani. The actor was seen earlier last year in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

