Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hrithik Roshan holidays with Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, son Hridaan in Dubai; ex-lovers Uday and Nargis join them

ByRiya Sharma
Dec 31, 2024 12:02 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan holidays with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and son Hridaan in Dubai. 

Bollywood celebrities are in a party mood as the year comes to an end. Hrithik Roshan has taken some time out from his busy schedule for War 2 to enjoy the holiday season with his friends and family in Dubai. The actor was seen holidaying with his girlfriend Saba Aazad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, and son Hridaan.

Hrithik Roshan enjoys holiday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and son Hridaan.
Hrithik Roshan enjoys holiday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and son Hridaan.

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan finally shares Karan Arjun AD days pics; looks like 'young Kabir’ next to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan)

Hrithik Roshan holidays in Dubai

On Monday, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of them posing together with Arslan, Hrithik, and his son Hridaan and Uday Chopra. Nargis Fakhri and her rumoured boyfriend Tony Beig also joined Hrithik and Sussanne on their vacation. While Nargis wasn't seen in this picture, Sussanne dropped a photo with Nargis, Tony, and Arslan. Sussanne's brother and actor Zayed Khan was also present at the vacation with his wife and kids.

Hrithik Roshan heads to Dubai with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, and their son Hridaan !!
byu/IndianByBrain inBollyBlindsNGossip

For the unversed, Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri also dated each other for five years before they parted ways. Fans were surprised to see both of them on the same trip. A Reddit user shared the photo on the platform. One of the comments read, "I am most amazed by seeing Uday and Nargis on the same trip. Exes reunion?" Another user commented, "They must really love their kids because even for exes that get along, this is a stretch." Another Reddit user wrote, "It seems they have a mature, good co-parenting relationship. Good for them."

Nargis enjoying holiday with Sussanne Khan.
Nargis enjoying holiday with Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan and Nargis Fakhri's upcoming movies

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the movie War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani and is expected to release in theatres in 2025. Nargis Fakhri, on the other hand, will be next seen in the movie Housefull 4. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Sonam Bajwa among others in key roles. It is set to release in theatres on June 6, 2025.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On