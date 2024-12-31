Hrithik Roshan holidays with Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, son Hridaan in Dubai; ex-lovers Uday and Nargis join them

Bollywood celebrities are in a party mood as the year comes to an end. Hrithik Roshan has taken some time out from his busy schedule for War 2 to enjoy the holiday season with his friends and family in Dubai. The actor was seen holidaying with his girlfriend Saba Aazad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, and son Hridaan. Hrithik Roshan enjoys holiday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and son Hridaan.

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan finally shares Karan Arjun AD days pics; looks like 'young Kabir’ next to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan)

Hrithik Roshan holidays in Dubai

On Monday, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of them posing together with Arslan, Hrithik, and his son Hridaan and Uday Chopra. Nargis Fakhri and her rumoured boyfriend Tony Beig also joined Hrithik and Sussanne on their vacation. While Nargis wasn't seen in this picture, Sussanne dropped a photo with Nargis, Tony, and Arslan. Sussanne's brother and actor Zayed Khan was also present at the vacation with his wife and kids.

For the unversed, Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri also dated each other for five years before they parted ways. Fans were surprised to see both of them on the same trip. A Reddit user shared the photo on the platform. One of the comments read, "I am most amazed by seeing Uday and Nargis on the same trip. Exes reunion?" Another user commented, "They must really love their kids because even for exes that get along, this is a stretch." Another Reddit user wrote, "It seems they have a mature, good co-parenting relationship. Good for them."

Nargis enjoying holiday with Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan and Nargis Fakhri's upcoming movies

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the movie War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani and is expected to release in theatres in 2025. Nargis Fakhri, on the other hand, will be next seen in the movie Housefull 4. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Sonam Bajwa among others in key roles. It is set to release in theatres on June 6, 2025.