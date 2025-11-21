Ahaan Panday says he is not a star kid, was 'never really in the film industry': Chikki Panday is not a star

Ahaan Panday has had a debut in Bollywood that many dream of. His first film, Saiyaara, has been a resounding success, minting ₹580 crore and becoming the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema. And while Ahaan has received praise from critics and fans alike, many have said that his privilege of being from a film family has made the journey easier for him. However, in a new interview, while acknowledging his privilege, Ahaan has shunned the tag of ‘star kid’. Ahaan Panday made a memorable acting debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.

Ahaan Panday says he is not a star kid

Talking to GQ in a new interview, Ahaan responded to a question about how tough it can be for star kids to manage public perception, and said, “I can’t speak from experience because Chikki Pandey is not a star. But if I have to speak on behalf of my friends, I think each has their own trials and tribulations.”

Ahaan is the son of businessman Aloke ‘Chikki’ Pandey and Deanne Pandey. While his parents are not part of the film industry, his father is good friends with Shah Rukh Khan, and his uncle, Chunky Panday, is a veteran actor. Due to this, Ahaan grew up with film personalities around him, something he acknowledges.

Ahaan Panday on his privilege

“I've always felt like the place I come from is behind a fence. I can reach out through it, but I can’t quite touch what’s on the other side. Even as a child, I felt that way—surrounded by the film industry, but never really in it. What I consider my privilege is that I got to see it all up close. Being around people who were excelling in the industry taught me a lot from the other side of that fence,” the actor said.

Ahaan's upcoming film

Ahaan is riding the high of Saiyaara’s success right now. The Mohit Suri film is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025, and has set Ahaan up for good opportunities. His next project is also under the YRF banner. Ahaan is preparing for an action romance being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and also starring Sharvari. Aaishvary Thackeray, who also made his Bollywood debut this year, has been roped in to play the antagonist in the yet-untitled film.