Aaishvary Thackeray to play villain in YRF's next; will face off against Ahaan Panday in Ali Abbas Zafar film

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi may not have created a buzz at the box office, but the film did wonders for its debutant hero, Aaishvary Thackeray, who received acclaim for his double role in the actioner. And it seems his performance was noted by those in Bollywood, too. Aaishvary has now been signed as the antagonist in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming action romance starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in the lead. Aaishvary Thackeray and Ahaan Panday will face off in Ali Abbas Zafar's next.

It's Ahaan Panday vs Aaishvary Thackeray

The film, which will be the first project for both young actors since their respective debuts with Saiyaara and Nishaanchi, will pit Ahaan and Aaishvary against each other in a fiery showdown. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is set to go on floors soon.

“Ali Abbas Zafar is known for directing mega entertainers that became historic blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Given his acumen, one can expect Ali to mount Ahaan and Aaishvary‘s showdown as a big-screen carnage to watch out for. This is a hugely mounted film with romance at the heart of the story and action giving a sense of shock and awe,” says a trade source.

There is not much detail about the film in the public domain beyond the star cast and the director, and that it will be an action film with romance at its core. However, the source indicates that despite the relatively young cast, the film will have a large-scale production and a substantial budget.

“It is refreshing to see big movies being mounted on young actors because they will have to carry the baton of the industry going forward. This is a huge opportunity for the industry and for these young actors to show that they have it in them to dazzle us all with their acting,” the source further says.

Ahaan and Aaishvary's Bollywood debuts

Ahaan Panday made his acting debut with Saiyaara, one of the highest-grossing Indian films this year, and the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history. The actor has become an overnight sensation since the film’s release. Similarly, Aaishvary Thackeray earned applause for his performance in Nishaanchi. The first part released in theatres in September, while part 2 arrived directly on Amazon Prime Video last week.