Ahaan Panday underwent 'one of the most painful surgeries' after Saiyaara's release, recalls 'not being able to move'

Actor Ahaan Panday, who rose to fame with his blockbuster Saiyaara, has revealed how he underwent "one of the most painful surgeries" after the release of the film. Speaking with Esquire India, Ahaan said that he got injured and went from "not being able to move, to not being able to lift." Ahaan Panday made his Bollywood debut last year with Saiyaara.

Ahaan Panday talks about his surgery post Saiyaara Talking about his health, Ahaan said, “I don’t know if I should say this. I actually got a whole surgery done after the release of Saiyaara last year. And it’s one of the most painful surgeries you can do, with the longest recovery time.”

Ahaan, a few years ago, had an incident on a snowmobile, following which he had a shoulder subluxation. As the injury stopped him from reaching his goals in the gym, he decided to get it treated. However, the doctor warned him that after the surgery, his body would “go back to zero", which would make it “nearly impossible” to achieve the desired physique for his film.

Ahaan talks about his injury “I used to feel motivated by actors who had dramatic gym transformations. But that was usually from a certain unhealthy body type to a healthy one. This was different; I went from being injured, to not being able to move, to not being able to lift, to being able to lift," he added. He also revealed that he spent months in a cast, which went unnoticed.

He added that a few of his fans felt that something was off and asked his mother, Deanne Panday, on her social media platforms. She was asked why she was losing weight.

About Saiyaara, Ahaan's next film Ahaan made his Bollywood debut last year with Saiyaara. He starred alongside Aneet Hadda. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, the film created history at the box office after it became the highest-grossing love story of all time.

Saiyaara follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, respectively. Their emotional journey left many viewers both smiling and in tears. The film was widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music.

The actor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's film. Recently, Ali took to Instagram and shared a picture with Shaan, expressing excitement to begin their new project. "Power isn't given... It's taken ... Ready to roll @ahaanpandayy," he captioned the post. Reportedly, the film is touted to be a high-voltage action romance. More details regarding the film are awaited.