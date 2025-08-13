Ahead of War 2 and Coolie box office clash, Hrithik Roshan sends wishes to Rajinikanth: ‘You were my first teacher’

Ahead of the release of War 2 and Coolie, Hrithik Roshan extended heartfelt wishes to Rajinikanth, calling him “an inspiration and a standard.” Rajinikanth's Bhagwan Dada also starred a young Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik's tweet for Rajinikanth

A day before War 2 hits theatres, Hrithik took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!"

The actor fondly recalled working with Rajinikanth as a child in Bhagwaan Dada (1986), describing the superstar as one of his earliest mentors. Celebrating Rajinikanth’s remarkable 50 years in Indian cinema, Hrithik praised his enduring legacy and unmatched on-screen charisma.

The warm gesture took fans by surprise, with many hailing Hrithik as “the most secure Indian actor.”

A fan wrote, “Clash a side, Rajini sir always be our teacher.” Another said, “Hope both movies do better at the box office.”

About War 2

War 2 will see Hrithik return as Major Kabir from War (2019), which was the year’s highest-grossing film. The sequel marks the sixth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe, featuring Hrithik alongside NTR Jr and Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie releases on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

About Coolie

Earlier this month, the makers released the trailer for Coolie, giving audiences a glimpse of Rajinikanth in a powerful new look, with intense action scenes, dramatic moments, and strong dialogues. Fans will also see actor Nagarjuna playing the villain.

The film has officially received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board. This marks the superstar's first A-rated film in many years, hinting that the film will be packed with intense and unfiltered action. One major highlight of the much-awaited film is the reunion of Thalaiva and actor Aamir Khan after nearly three decades. The two last worked together in the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank. In Coolie, Aamir Khan will be seen as Dahaa. A poster showcasing Aamir's rugged new look was recently shared by the makers.

Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film is set to clash at the box office with another big release, War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.