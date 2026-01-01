Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate New Year getaway in New York, click selfie with a fan

Celebrity couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan rang in the New Year with a dash of desi charm in New York. A picture of the couple enjoying a quiet break in the US has emerged on social media. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married since 2008.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan in New York

The power couple, who were enjoying a quiet holiday in New York, ended up serving an unexpected fan moment when they agreed to a selfie with a fan.

The actor looked effortlessly graceful in the picture doing the rounds on social media. She is seen in a cozy winter ensemble that was simple and elegant. Her styling was understated and natural. Abhishek also kept things casual and added a dash of colour to his black attire with his red spectacles. The picture comes after several images of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoying their time in New York surfaced on social media.

Last month, Aishwarya and Abhishek made a rare appearance together at the Mumbai airport as they flew for their vacation ahead of the upcoming holidays. Several pictures and videos of the couple emerged on social media platforms. Their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, also accompanied them.

In a recent interview, Abhishek spoke about whether Aaradhya is aware of the rumours surrounding her parents. He said, “I hope not. She’s a very mature girl. She’s a wonderful girl, and her mother has done a wonderful job. I don’t think she’s aware, but I don’t think that’s part of her priority. She doesn’t have a phone; she’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided on a long time ago.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya first met in the early 2000s and went on to collaborate on films such as Dhoom 2 and Guru. They got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. Over the years, the couple has largely maintained privacy around their personal lives, choosing to address rumours only occasionally.

Aishwarya, Abhishek's films

Aishwarya's last film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). She is yet to announce her next project. Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita's Kaalidhar Laapata. The film also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, among others.