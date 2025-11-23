Aishwarya Rai attends Abby V's concert, singer shares new pics with her: ‘We bonded over our South Indian roots’

Actor Aishwarya Rai recently attended the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, where she gave a heartfelt speech. The actor also attended a music concert of singer Abby V, and the singer has now shared new pictures with her on his Instagram account. The actor's kind words touched the singer, as he joked that he could now happily retire after the meeting. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai touches PM Modi’s feet after powerful speech on caste, internet calls her ‘picture of sanskar’) Aishwarya Rai in the new pictures shared by Abby V.

Aishwarya attends concert

Aishwarya looked stunning in the pictures, smiling beside the singer. She chose a rich golden ensemble embellished with intricate embroidery and subtle shimmer.

In the caption, Abby wrote: “So yeah Aishwarya Rai came to my concert & said the kindest things about my music. We bonded over our South Indian roots and my new Tulu song from Kantara. That’s it. I can retire now. Good night.”

Abby V, whose full name is Abhishek Venkatachalam, is an award-winning singer, songwriter, music composer and producer. He is known for his devotional and spiritual songs. He recently sang "Brahmakalasha" from Kantara Chapter 1.

Aish's message for PM Modi

Last week, Aishwarya joined a host of prominent dignitaries at the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The gathering also saw attendance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

As a special message to PM Modi, Aishwarya said in her speech, “I extend a heartfelt thank you to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for being here with us today and for honouring this special occasion. I am looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us today."

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic historical action-drama hit theatres in 2023 and starred an ensemble cast including Ravi Mohan as the titular character, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. She has not yet announced her next project.