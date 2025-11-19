Aishwarya Rai touches PM Modi’s feet after powerful speech on caste, internet calls her ‘picture of sanskar’

Actor Aishwarya Rai made a striking appearance at the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, where she took the stage to deliver a powerful speech on caste, religion, and love. She was later seen touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet, a moment which has caught everyone’s attention. On Wednesday, Aishwarya Rai joined a host of prominent dignitaries at the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Aishwarya Rai touches PM Modi’s feet

On Wednesday, Aishwarya joined a host of prominent dignitaries at the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The gathering also saw attendance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Aishwarya expressed her gratitude for sharing the stage with PM Modi as she stepped up to deliver a heartfelt speech. She went on to speak about caste, emphasising that there is only one true caste – the caste of humanity.

“There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent,” Aishwarya said.

As a special message to PM Modi, Aishwarya said, “I extend a heartfelt thank you to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for being here with us today and for honouring this special occasion. I am looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us today."

"Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami's message that true leadership is service, and service to man is service to God,” she added.

After concluding her speech, the actor was seen walking up to PM Modi and touching his feet.

Fans in awe

The gesture has struck an emotional chord among her fans, with many praising Aishwarya for her humility. “Aishwarya Rai echoing Sathya Sai Baba’s message of One caste, one religion, one God is honestly one of the most impactful speeches of this era. Dignity, clarity and wisdom — all in one frame,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Aishwarya Rai touching PM Modi’s feet: some moments don’t need hashtags, the ecosystem just needs tissues.”

“Aishwarya Rai has always been a picture of SANSKAR,” one posted. Another commented, “Beautiful gesture… Superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touches PM Modi’s feet at the Sathya Sai Baba centenary event.”

“Miss Universe Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touches the feet of The Priest King. It’s meltdown time,” one wrote. One fan shared, “Aishwarya Rai’s gesture of respectfully touching PM @narendramodi’s feet shows that she carries not just beauty, but a truly beautiful character, rooted in values, humility and respect. A rare grace in today’s times. She has, once again, won a billion hearts today.”

For the outing, Aishwarya wore a rich golden ensemble embellished with intricate embroidery and subtle shimmer.

What’s next for Aishwarya

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic historical action-drama hit theatres in 2023 and starred an ensemble cast including Ravi Mohan as the titular character, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. She has not announced her next project yet.