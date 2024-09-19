Aaradhya Bachchan impresses internet as she touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet: 'Aishwarya Rai raised a cultured child'

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's gesture towards Shiva Rajkumar at the recently concluded SIIMA 2024 won the hearts of fans across the country. Aaradhya and Aishwarya attended the event held in Dubai. Aishwarya won the Best Actress award in a Leading Role (Critics) for her 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan: II. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai has best time at SIIMA 2024, sits in front row with Aaradhya Bachchan) Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai met Shiva Rajkumar at SIIMA event.

Aaradhya hugs Aishwarya

After Aishwarya received the award, she and her Ponniyin Selvan co-star, actor Vikram, walked together, holding hands. As she descended the stairs, Aishwarya received a tight hug from Aaradhya Bachchan and smiled. Shiva Rajkumar, who was walking by, stopped and interacted with Vikram.

Aaradhya touches Shiva's feet

After a moment, Aishwarya walked towards Shiva and greeted him with folded hands, followed by a handshake. She then introduced Aaradhya, and Shiva Rajkumar extended his hands. Aaradhya folded her hands to greet him and then touched his feet. Shiva Rajkumar blessed her and folded his hands at Aaradhya.

Fans praise Aaradhya

The video was shared on Instagram by a paparazzo. Reacting to it, a fan said, "Wow. Just wow. Why I am getting very happy. That's so pure. Must appreciate sanskara (culture) of Aishwarya Rai's daughter. Can't find such teenagers anymore." A person wrote, "Amazing, such a beautiful gesture and upbringing. Aishwarya Rai gave good culture to her daughter, always respect elders." "This is so pure and respect, really feels so good to see Aradhya so grounded and Aishwarya for teaching her samskara," read a comment.

"She raised her daughter very well. Her daughter is her biggest cheerleader & supporter, Aish actually won, she raised an absolute legend girl! The Mother-daughter bond went so well together," read a comment. "Nice gesture by Aaradaya. It is lovely to see shivanna, Vikram and Aishwarya in one frame," commented an Instagram user. "Aradhaya did pranam instead of doing hand shake now that shows a real example of greeting in our culture. Aishwarya raised a very humble and cultured child," wrote another fan.

About Aaradhya

Aaradhya is the daughter of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. They tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011.

About Aishwarya's films

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the epic period drama is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project.