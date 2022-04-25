Aishwarya Rai's throwback pics from her modelling days will leave you in awe. See here

Aishwarya Rai continues to remain one of the most beautiful women in the world. Fans of the actor are still in awe of her pictures from her modelling days and early years in Bollywood. Now unseen pictures of her have been shared by a social media account. Take a look at some of them. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan share throwback pics from wedding on 15th anniversary

A candid picture shows Aishwarya in a blue saree, trying to hit a ball with a cricket bat. Another picture shows her joining her hands in an inverted namaste while posing in another blue saree.

There are also pictures of her from one of her photoshoots for probably a saree brand. Some old magazine covers also show her posing alongside Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna. A social media page, Bollywood Direct, shared the throwback pictures on its Instagram Stories.

Aishwarya Rai in blue sarees.

Aishwarya Rai's photo shoots in sarees.

Aishwarya Rai's photo shoots with Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna.

Aishwarya won the Miss World pageant in 1994 and went on to make her film debut with the 1997 Tamil film, Iruvar. She made her Bollywood debut in the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, opposite Bobby Deol. Since then, Aishwarya has featured in several blockbuster films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Devdas, Dhoom 2, Raavan and more. She has also worked in a few Hollywood films like Provoked and The Pink Panther 2.

Aishwarya will now be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I. The film, also starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan, will hit theatres on September 30 this year. Aishwarya reportedly has dual roles: Nandini as well as Mandakini Devi, in the film.

Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 film, Fanny Khan. It also had Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The actor continues to be seen in various brand endorsements when not featuring in films.

