Aishwarya Rai shares selfie with Abhishek-Aaradhya, Kangana Ranaut asks former DGP to ‘bow down’ to her

Here are top entertainment news stories:

In Aishwarya Rai's birthday wish for husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya takes centre stage. See pics

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday in the company of his family. Late night, wife Aishwarya Rai shared an adorable picture with him and their daughter Aaradhya, from his birthday celebrations.

(Read full story here)

Susan Sarandon, Oscar-winning actor, is latest Hollywood name 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers

After pop star Rihanna, Hollywood actor and Oscar-winning star Susan Sarandon has voiced her support towards the Indian farmers protesting against the three new farm laws introduced by the government.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, says 'we do not need this entertainment'

After an entire week of Rakhi Sawant and her antics on the show, host Salman Khan will scold her and even ask her to leave the show, right away. Salman will also be seen taking the contestants to task on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.'

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Angad Bedi: When the actor had to ‘man up and speak’ to Neha Dhupia’s parents about his marriage proposal

Angad Bedi is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The actor is not just having a successful run at work, but is also enjoying his time as a father. He has a two-year-old daughter, Mehr, with wife Neha Dhupia.

(Read full story here)

Kangana Ranaut asked about her credentials, replies ‘I am the best person to lead among so many fools'

Kangana Ranaut continues to make headlines with her firebrand statements, all from calling Rihanna a 'fool' to branding Taapsee Pannu as a 'burden on nation'. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor has now said that she is the 'best person to lead' amid so many 'fools' and has asked her haters to 'bow down' to their queen.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more