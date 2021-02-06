In Aishwarya Rai's birthday wish for husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya takes centre stage. See pics
- Aishwarya Rai has shared a lovely picture from husband Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday celebrations and it features the couple along with their daughter Aaradhya.
Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday in the company of his family. Late night, wife Aishwarya Rai shared an adorable picture with him and their daughter Aaradhya, from his birthday celebrations.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, "HAPPY AND LOVE ALWAYS." It showed Aishwarya posing with Abhishek and Aaradhya for a selfie. While Aaradhya and Aishwarya look lovely as they smile wide for the camera, Abhishek is seen sporting a new cropped hair look, a moustache and a beard with a hint of grey.
During the day, Abhishek was showered with wishes from his fans, friends and family. His actor father Amitabh Bachchan had shared how he used to lead him as a child and now the grown up son leads him by holding his hand.
He shared a picture of a newborn Abhishek kept in an incubator after his birth and a collage of him holding Amitabh's hand as a child and vice versa. Talking about the same, he wrote on his blog, He has been wished .. he has been decorated with the memories of his birth and connected in this world today on that flat piece of technology that has transformed the very existence of the human ..… just a few minutes into this world .. and then… leads me .. when I did once lead him."
Amitabh shared the same collage on his Instagram account, to which Abhishek reacted, "Love you Pa."
Abhishek's niece Navya Naveli Nanda had also wished him on Instagram with a candid throwback picture. She had written, "Happy birthday bestfriend to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member My partner in all crimes!"
Abhishek is currently working on his next, Bob Biswas. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, it is as a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani, which was made by her father, Sujoy Ghosh. He will also be seen in The Big Bull, based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar.
