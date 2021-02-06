Kangana Ranaut asked about her credentials, replies ‘I am the best person to lead among so many fools'
Kangana Ranaut continues to make headlines with her firebrand statements, all from calling Rihanna a 'fool' to branding Taapsee Pannu as a 'burden on nation'. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor has now said that she is the 'best person to lead' amid so many 'fools' and has asked her haters to 'bow down' to their queen.
Kangana's latest statement came in response to former DGP and ex-MP and MLA Harish Chandra Meena who asked about her academic and political credentials.
Meena tagged Kangana on Twitter and asked, "Am intrigued to know, what competence does @KanganaTeam have to comment on every topic,or is she just a pawn,in social media power play. Would like to know her academic/political credentials."
Kangana responded to the query in no time. "My credentials .... ha ha I truly believe I am an average human being but among so many fools here on social media I am the best person to lead ... so bow down to your Queen," she wrote in a tweet, along with a crown emoji.
Kangana's recent tweet against Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was deleted by Twitter. The microblogging site took action against her on Thursday by deleting some of her tweets, stating that they were in violation of the platform's guidelines.
Kangana had reacted to international pop sensation Rihanna's support for the ongoing farmers' protest. And, after several Indian celebrities (film stars, cricketers) supported Rihanna's tweet, Kangana responded to them with profanities. This led to the twitter guidelines violation and deletion of some of her tweets.
Kangana had recently also made snarky comments in response to a few tweets by Taapsee Pannu who slammed international support for farmers protests being passed off as propaganda. Kangana responded to her, "B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don't be a burden on this country)... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders."
Kangana asked about her credentials, replies 'I am the best person to lead'
When Angad had to 'man up' and talk to Neha's parents about her pregnancy
Angad Bedi had once revealed how he had to really man up and speak to Neha Dhupia's parents about her pregnancy, and his proposal of marriage, but only after he gorged on more than half-a-dozen gulab jamuns.
Year of big clashes, but is it the right time for box office fights?
Pranutan: Notebook didn't do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work
Ananya Panday: I believe in healthy competition with my contemporaries
Aamir Khan dances with Elli AvrRam on Koi Jaane Na set, video is a hit online
A video of Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, dancing on the sets of Koi Jaane Na, has been shared online.
Kangana says ' ₹25 cr being spent on an action sequence' for Dhaakad
Adarsh Gourav: A dark horse powers ahead in Bollywood
Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut's hateful posts
Vishal Bhardwaj reflects on farmers' crisis shown in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
Director Vishal Bhardwaj shared an article on Twitter which spoke about how his 2013 film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, spoke about farmers' fears of land grab by businessmen, well ahead of time.
What's in a name: Here's what these celeb baby names mean
Shanaya Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, says she stole Suhana's skirt
Shanaya Kapoor shared a short clip and pictures from her belly dance session. Watch it here.
Milind Soman says he got the most awards in 2020: 'Best award came from Ankita'
Milind Soman has spoken about 'the best award' that came from his wife, Ankita Konwar.
Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's old house, worth ₹7 cr
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house Priyanka Chopra owned during her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.
Ayushmann suggested Anubhav Sinha to let him sport an eyebrow slit in Anek
