IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut asked about her credentials, replies ‘I am the best person to lead among so many fools'
Kangana Ranaut has called herself a 'queen' again.
Kangana Ranaut has called herself a 'queen' again.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut asked about her credentials, replies ‘I am the best person to lead among so many fools'

As former DGP Harish Chandra Meena questioned Kangana Ranaut's credentials to comment on the farmers' protests, the actor said she was the best person to lead and called herself a queen.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:06 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut continues to make headlines with her firebrand statements, all from calling Rihanna a 'fool' to branding Taapsee Pannu as a 'burden on nation'. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor has now said that she is the 'best person to lead' amid so many 'fools' and has asked her haters to 'bow down' to their queen.

Kangana's latest statement came in response to former DGP and ex-MP and MLA Harish Chandra Meena who asked about her academic and political credentials.

Meena tagged Kangana on Twitter and asked, "Am intrigued to know, what competence does @KanganaTeam have to comment on every topic,or is she just a pawn,in social media power play. Would like to know her academic/political credentials."

Kangana responded to the query in no time. "My credentials .... ha ha I truly believe I am an average human being but among so many fools here on social media I am the best person to lead ... so bow down to your Queen," she wrote in a tweet, along with a crown emoji.

Kangana's recent tweet against Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was deleted by Twitter. The microblogging site took action against her on Thursday by deleting some of her tweets, stating that they were in violation of the platform's guidelines.


Kangana had reacted to international pop sensation Rihanna's support for the ongoing farmers' protest. And, after several Indian celebrities (film stars, cricketers) supported Rihanna's tweet, Kangana responded to them with profanities. This led to the twitter guidelines violation and deletion of some of her tweets.

Also read: Happy birthday Angad Bedi: When the actor had to ‘man up and speak’ to Neha Dhupia’s parents about his marriage proposal

Kangana had recently also made snarky comments in response to a few tweets by Taapsee Pannu who slammed international support for farmers protests being passed off as propaganda. Kangana responded to her, "B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don't be a burden on this country)... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut kangana ranaut controversy farmer protests harish chandra meena

Related Stories

Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan asks Rakhi Sawant to quit, gets the doors opened

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: After slamming her for accusing people and questioning their characters, Salman Khan asked Rakhi Sawant to step out of the show and got the main door opened.
READ FULL STORY
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam will appear in a music video together.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam will appear in a music video together.
bollywood

Aamir Khan dances with Elli AvrRam on Koi Jaane Na set, video is a hit online

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • A video of Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, dancing on the sets of Koi Jaane Na, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Kangana Ranaut has called herself a 'queen' again.
Kangana Ranaut has called herself a 'queen' again.
bollywood

Kangana asked about her credentials, replies ‘I am the best person to lead'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:06 AM IST
As former DGP Harish Chandra Meena questioned Kangana Ranaut's credentials to comment on the farmers' protests, the actor said she was the best person to lead and called herself a queen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in the presence of just immed
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in the presence of just immed
bollywood

When Angad had to 'man up' and talk to Neha's parents about her pregnancy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • Angad Bedi had once revealed how he had to really man up and speak to Neha Dhupia's parents about her pregnancy, and his proposal of marriage, but only after he gorged on more than half-a-dozen gulab jamuns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Eid this year, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
On Eid this year, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Year of big clashes, but is it the right time for box office fights?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Now that cinemas have been allowed 100% occupancy, is it a good idea for films to clash given the financial health of the industry or should released be spaced out so that everyone gets a chance to recover some of the loss? Experts weight in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
bollywood

Pranutan: Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Actor Pranutan talks about why it took her time to sign her second film after her debut Notebook (2019), still auditioning for films, and her second film getting stuck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
Actor Ananya Panday will be seen next in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
bollywood

Ananya Panday: I believe in healthy competition with my contemporaries

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Actor Ananya Panday talks about supporting her contemporaries, why the fame doesn’t go to her head, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam will appear in a music video together.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam will appear in a music video together.
bollywood

Aamir Khan dances with Elli AvrRam on Koi Jaane Na set, video is a hit online

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • A video of Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, dancing on the sets of Koi Jaane Na, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from the video shared by Kangana Ranaut from sets of Dhaakad.
A still from the video shared by Kangana Ranaut from sets of Dhaakad.
bollywood

Kangana says ' 25 cr being spent on an action sequence' for Dhaakad

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of the rehearsals for her film, Dhaakad. The actor said an action scene will be filmed at a cost of 25 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
Gourav in The White Tiger. He’s currently learning Tamil and wants to learn Malayalam so he can branch out in different directions, with an eye on films made across India and beyond.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav: A dark horse powers ahead in Bollywood

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:21 PM IST
“His success is thrilling,” says Anupama Chopra in this week’s column. “His talent and hard work shine through in the role of the evil Balram in The White Tiger. I can’t wait to see what he does next.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who had shared hateful messages on Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who had shared hateful messages on Twitter.
bollywood

Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut's hateful posts

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Magistrate court in Mumbai seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut on objectionable posts on social media in April last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishal Bhardwaj's film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola released in 2013.(REUTERS)
Vishal Bhardwaj's film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola released in 2013.(REUTERS)
bollywood

Vishal Bhardwaj reflects on farmers' crisis shown in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Director Vishal Bhardwaj shared an article on Twitter which spoke about how his 2013 film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, spoke about farmers' fears of land grab by businessmen, well ahead of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka-Virat, Kapil Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Hardik Pandya and a host of celebs have chosen unusual names for their little ones. (Photos: Instagram)
Anushka-Virat, Kapil Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Hardik Pandya and a host of celebs have chosen unusual names for their little ones. (Photos: Instagram)
bollywood

What’s in a name: Here’s what these celeb baby names mean

By Srinidhi Gopalakrishnan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Vamika, Anayra, Agastya — Bollywood parents are opting for unique yet meaningful names with a divine reference, for their newborns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest star kids to make her Instagram public.
bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, says she stole Suhana's skirt

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor shared a short clip and pictures from her belly dance session. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar.
Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar.
bollywood

Milind Soman says he got the most awards in 2020: 'Best award came from Ankita'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Milind Soman has spoken about 'the best award' that came from his wife, Ankita Konwar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.
Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house previously owned by Priyanka Chopra.
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's old house, worth 7 cr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house Priyanka Chopra owned during her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana in his look for Anek.
Ayushmann Khurrana in his look for Anek.
bollywood

Ayushmann suggested Anubhav Sinha to let him sport an eyebrow slit in Anek

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed it was his idea to sport an eyebrow slit in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film, Anek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP