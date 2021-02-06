Kangana Ranaut asked about her credentials, replies ‘I am the best person to lead among so many fools'

Kangana Ranaut continues to make headlines with her firebrand statements, all from calling Rihanna a 'fool' to branding Taapsee Pannu as a 'burden on nation'. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor has now said that she is the 'best person to lead' amid so many 'fools' and has asked her haters to 'bow down' to their queen.

Kangana's latest statement came in response to former DGP and ex-MP and MLA Harish Chandra Meena who asked about her academic and political credentials.

My credentials .... ha ha I truly believe I am an average human being but among so many fools here on social media I am the best person to lead ... so bow down to your Queen 👑 https://t.co/l2Xqf1QBe7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021

Meena tagged Kangana on Twitter and asked, "Am intrigued to know, what competence does @KanganaTeam have to comment on every topic,or is she just a pawn,in social media power play. Would like to know her academic/political credentials."

Kangana responded to the query in no time. "My credentials .... ha ha I truly believe I am an average human being but among so many fools here on social media I am the best person to lead ... so bow down to your Queen," she wrote in a tweet, along with a crown emoji.

Kangana's recent tweet against Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was deleted by Twitter. The microblogging site took action against her on Thursday by deleting some of her tweets, stating that they were in violation of the platform's guidelines.





Kangana had reacted to international pop sensation Rihanna's support for the ongoing farmers' protest. And, after several Indian celebrities (film stars, cricketers) supported Rihanna's tweet, Kangana responded to them with profanities. This led to the twitter guidelines violation and deletion of some of her tweets.

Also read: Happy birthday Angad Bedi: When the actor had to ‘man up and speak’ to Neha Dhupia’s parents about his marriage proposal

Kangana had recently also made snarky comments in response to a few tweets by Taapsee Pannu who slammed international support for farmers protests being passed off as propaganda. Kangana responded to her, "B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don't be a burden on this country)... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON