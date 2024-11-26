Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aishwarya Rai talks about street harassment in a new video, shares how to tackle it: ‘Stand up for your worth’

ByAnanya Das
Nov 26, 2024 10:11 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai asked her fans to look the problem “directly in the eyes” and “hold your head high”. She also asked them not to doubt themselves.

Actor Aishwarya Rai has spoken up about street harassment and how to tackle it. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aishwarya posted a video as part of L'Oréal Paris' new campaign. She is the brand ambassador of the beauty product. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan says he's ‘immensely thankful’ to Aishwarya Rai)

Aishwarya Rai shared a video about harassment on Instagram.
Aishwarya Rai shared a video about harassment on Instagram.

Aishwarya opens up about street harassment

In the video, Aishwarya said, "Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault."

Aishwarya talks about violence against women

She captioned the post, "On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis’s Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it. @lorealparis." She also added the hashtag--We Stand Up.

Fans react to Aishwarya's video

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Wow, Aishwarya, you are the most inspirational and powerful woman." A comment read, "The icon of Beauty with Brain." An Instagram user said, "Thank you, queen, we needed this." A person said, "Well said. Proud of you fighting for a cause which has been of grave concern for women and the society."

About Aishwarya's last film

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. It is the sequel to the 2022 film of the same name. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai which took place in September this year. The actress received the award for her outstanding performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, whom they welcomed in November 2011.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On