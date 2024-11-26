Aishwarya Rai talks about street harassment in a new video, shares how to tackle it: ‘Stand up for your worth’

Actor Aishwarya Rai has spoken up about street harassment and how to tackle it. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aishwarya posted a video as part of L'Oréal Paris' new campaign. She is the brand ambassador of the beauty product. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan says he's ‘immensely thankful’ to Aishwarya Rai) Aishwarya Rai shared a video about harassment on Instagram.

Aishwarya opens up about street harassment

In the video, Aishwarya said, "Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault."

Aishwarya talks about violence against women

She captioned the post, "On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis’s Stand Up against street harassment training program. We’re all worth it. @lorealparis." She also added the hashtag--We Stand Up.

Fans react to Aishwarya's video

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Wow, Aishwarya, you are the most inspirational and powerful woman." A comment read, "The icon of Beauty with Brain." An Instagram user said, "Thank you, queen, we needed this." A person said, "Well said. Proud of you fighting for a cause which has been of grave concern for women and the society."

About Aishwarya's last film

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. It is the sequel to the 2022 film of the same name. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai which took place in September this year. The actress received the award for her outstanding performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, whom they welcomed in November 2011.