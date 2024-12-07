Aishwarya Rai twins with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at wedding, fans notice she has grown as tall as actor

Aishwarya Rai twinned with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at a recent event together. The actor stood beside Aaradhya Bachchan and her mother, Brinda Rai, as the three of them attended a wedding ceremony together. The picture of the trio has now surfaced on social media platforms, with fans also noticing how tall Aaradhya has grown over the last few years. She is almost as tall as her mother, said a few fans. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai dispels divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan; attends party with him, clicks selfies. See pics) Aishwarya Rai was seen with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at a wedding.

Aishwarya Rai twins with Aaradhya at an event

In the picture, Aishwarya was seen in a light pink lehenga, with minimal jewellery and untied hair. The actor smiled as she held daughter Aaradhya's hands. Aaradhya looked pretty in a similar lehenga, although hers was of a light yellow shade. Aishwarya's mother, Brinda Rai, wore a beautiful blue saree and accessorised it with a statement gold necklace.

Fans note how tall Aaradhya has become

Another fan-made post compared this picture of Aishwarya and Aaradhya with an old picture of mother and daughter from 2012 when Aaradhya was only a year old. In the throwback picture, Aishwarya carried Aaradhya in her arms. The picture shows how Aaradhya is now as tall as her mother. “Aaradhya has grown as tall as Aish,” read the caption of the fan post.

Aishwarya celebrated Aaradhya's 13th birthday last month. Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures to wish her, which included throwback ones of a little Aaradhya's tiny hand presumably playing with that of her late maternal grandfather.

Another one was of a silhouette of Aishwarya kissing baby Aaradhya in her arms, and another one of the actor kissing a toddler Aaradhya. Then there was a picture of a balloon with the text “You're officially a teenager, Aaradhya” written on it.

Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011. Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II.