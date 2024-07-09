Ajay Devgn fans defend him as Twitter user calls him ‘expressionless’ in movies: ‘Aajkal ke bacche…’

Starring in over 120 Bollywood movies, Ajay Devgn is known to be one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. Over the years, Devgn has built a respectable image and notable name in the industry, bagging four National Awards for his life’s work. But we know the audience leaves no one 'untrolled', and Ajay Devgan is no exception. (Also read: Ajay Devgn says Amitabh Bachchan is 'intelligent, normal, sane today also only because he’s working' even at his age) Do you think Ajay Devgn needs to take up more interesting roles?

A recent post by user @mastanified on X mentioned Ajay Devgn’s lack of expressions on screen, comparing him to other Bollywood A list celebrities including the Khans and Akshay Kumar. “Ajay Devgn got to be the worst actor from his generation with no aura thats why he didn't reach real stardom like the khans or even Akshay Kumar,” said the Twitter user. While criticism is an inevitable part of any public entity’s life, Ajay Devgn fans were not going to sit back and let the conversation continue.

The comment section under the tweet was filled with people defending the star’s work. “Bro he acts good. Loved him in Singham, Drishyam and Shaitaan,” commented one of the fans, in response to the minute long edit posted by the user.

Slander against 3-time National Award-winner Ajay Devgn

In response to the comparison made between Ajay Devgn and other Bollywood actors, fans were quick to react with their more positive comments, “Ajay Devgan is a way bigger star than Akshay Kumar just compare their box office numbers.” “4 times national award winner hai Ajay. In terms of acting he is far superior. Some roles may be similar and acting too." Another wrote, “Ajay Devgan ek brilliant Actor h no doubt aajkal ke baccho ko ye sab nhi pta (Ajay is a brilliant actor but the kids nowadays don't know this)."

While some users agreed with the post, a majority of the responses defended the type of work Devgn is seen doing along with his natural on-screen presence. “It might be true but guess what most Indian men are like that in real life so they just relate with him lol,” said one of the fans.

About Ajay's work

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. With his recent work in Shaitaan streaming on Netflix, it was a box-office success too--the highest grossing Indian horror film of all time.

Ajay Devgn made his acting debut with with Phool Aur Kante in 1991. He went on to star in movies such as Zakhm, Kacche Dhaage, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara, Golmaal, Sigham series most recently in Maidaan.