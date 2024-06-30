 Ajay Devgn says Amitabh Bachchan is 'intelligent, normal, sane today also only because he’s working' even at his age | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ajay Devgn says Amitabh Bachchan is 'intelligent, normal, sane today also only because he’s working' even at his age

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Jun 30, 2024 11:23 AM IST

Ajay Devgn said that the moment a person stops working and decides to chill, they will ‘age three times faster’. Find out what he thinks about Amitabh Bachchan.

Ajay Devgn praised Amitabh Bachchan for working even at the age of 80. A video was shared on the NH Studioz YouTube channel, in which Ajay said that since actors work continuously, after a point they forget their hobbies. He said that even after taking breaks, they don't know how to spend their time. Lauding Amitabh, Ajay said that he has continued working instead of quitting films. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan reveals he didn't watch T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa)

Ajay Devgn spoke about Amitabh Bachchan.
Ajay Devgn spoke about Amitabh Bachchan.

Ajay says he is happiest on sets

Ajay Devgn said, “Gradually, you start forgetting all your hobbies. And now, when you have a break, you really don’t know what to do with yourself. You feel that, 'I enjoy the most being on set'. Even if you take a break...you say, 'What do I do with myself?' I’m the happiest on set, or when I’m working.”

Ajay lauds Amitabh

He added, “I also believe – and I hope everybody believes this as well – that till whatever age you live, you keep working. The moment you stop working and decide to chill in life, you will age three times faster than what you are ageing. Look at Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan. He loves to work, he’s continuously working at this age also. He’s intelligent, normal, sane today also, only because he’s working.”

Amitabh's recent film

Amitabh was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. Produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD arrived in theatres on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. It is touted as a marriage of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction.

Ajay's upcoming films

Fans will see Ajay next in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, along with Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5.

Apart from this, Ajay is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film Singham Again. It also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.

