Amitabh Bachchan reveals he didn't watch T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa: 'We lose when I do'

Why Amitabh didn't watch the match

On his blog, Amitabh wrote, "WORLD CHAMPIONS… INDIA!!! T20 WORLD CUP 2024. The excitement and emotions and the apprehension... ALL DONE and over... the TV was not seen... we lose when I do! Nothing more enters the cerebrum... just the tears in tune with the tears of the TEAM!"

Amitabh congratulates Team India

Amitabh also tweeted on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "T 5057 - Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds ..WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA. Bharat Maata ki jay (Hail India). Jai Hind Jai Hind Jai Hind."

India-South Africa match

In the run chase of 177 runs, South Africa was off to a poor start. Though the team counterattacked India, finally South Africa was left at just 169/8. India won the nail-biting match by 7 runs.

Amitabh's recent film is Kalki 2898 AD

Amitabh recently starred as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Amitabh on working in Kalki 2898 AD

Before the release of the film on June 27, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai. During the event, Amitabh shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film, Nag Ashwin, for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing. No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD, which I will never forget."