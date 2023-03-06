Ajay Devgn recalls Amitabh Bachchan jumping from third floor, injuring himself on Major Saab sets: 'He insisted...'

Ajay Devgn at a recent event opened up about Amitabh Bachchan sustaining injuries while filming for Major Saab in 1998. Amitabh recently met with an accident during the Project K shoot in Hyderabad. Referring to it, Ajay was asked about the safety measures being taken by him on the sets during the promotion of his upcoming film Bholaa. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan meets with an accident during Project K shoot

Ajay Devgn explained how action scenes have become easier now than before. He shared an anecdote with the media from the sets of Major Saab when Amitabh got injured. He said, “It is like our job is difficult and easy also now. At that point of time when Mr Bachchan used to do action. there were no mattresses, there were no safety measures, there were no cables. We injure every part of our body. Mr Bachchan has done shots that you can’t even imagine. I remember him getting injured while doing Major Saab.”

“He insisted he will jump from some thirty feet. It was three floors high, and I told him let’s not do this shot. I mean we can work it out with duplicates. We both were supposed to jump and he insisted we’ll do it. We had an injury in that film also. So it’s that enthusiasm,” Ajay added. Talking about safety precautions now being taken while filmming action sequences, he continued, "Now I’d say things are much easier. There are cables. There are safety precautions. There is an ambulance and doctors on set. There are paddings and lots of stuff. So, it’s become relatively much easier. Thank God, while we are aging, things are getting easier also.”

Directed by Tinu Anand, Major Saab starred Amitabh with Ajay, Sonali Bendre, Nafisa Ali, Rakhee Malhotra, and Ashish Vidyarthi among others.

The news about Amitabh Bachchan came out on Monday when he took to his blog and wrote, "rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage”. He has received medical aid and returned to Mumbai. He has been asked to take rest for now.

“And it needs to be told .. not be held .. In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain,” he informed fans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON