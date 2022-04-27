Ajay Devgn says celebs can't speak their minds: 'Something bad happens, entire industry is called a b**ch'

Actor Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan, the film is slated to release on April 29. In a new interview, Ajay talked about the sacrifices he had to make in order to reach where he is today. He also spoke about how celebrities are not able to speak their mind off because of the fear of backlash. Also Read: Ajay Devgn shares sweet clip from old interview to wish Kajol on wedding anniversary: ‘Surprised she’s still with me’

Ajay made his Bollywood debut with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante and went on to star in several successful films over the years, including Dilwale (1994), Ishq (1997), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), and the Golmaal and Singham series. He will be seen in next in Runway 34.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, when Ajay was asked about the things he sacrificed to reach where he is today, he said, “Lots of things, like you have to consciously need to know you can't gain weight, you can't speak your heart out on different occasions. There are so many things that happen in the country, we chose to speak and we chose not to speak because they are taken very differently and if you are trying to be honest about something then it can be taken differently. There'll be a section who'll be with you and another big chunk of people who'll not be with you and you have a fear of that.”

He added, “People are like why are these celebs quite and not saying anything about it because there is a reaction to everything. You say good there is a reaction, you say bad there is a reaction. Something bad happens in the industry, like if X person says something then the entire industry is a b--ch. Does this happen in industries? No. If you read a newspaper and say if someone was caught in XYZ crime then they don't blame that industry, they blame the person but in ours, one person represents the whole industry. And maybe that person is not a part of the industry, he may be a so-called actor or struggler but the HL says Actor XYZ did..”

Ajay's Runway 34 is inspired by a true incident from 2015, revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Ajay has not only acted in the film but also directed and produced the project. Apart from Runway 34, Ajay also has Boney Kapoor's Maidaan in the pipeline. The film is inspired by the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay will also be seen in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra.

