Ajaz Khan reunites with family as he walks out of jail after two years of imprisonment in drug case. Watch

Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant, actor Ajaz Khan is a free man now as he walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Friday. A video of his family members waiting for him outside the jail premises has surfaced. The actor greeted them with a big smile and shared hugs before posing for the media who were stationed outside on his release day. Also read: Bigg Boss 7's Ajaz Khan granted bail, to walk out of jail on Friday after two years of imprisonment Ajaz Khan meets wife Aisha Khan, his son and other family members after bail from jail. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

The video began with a glimpse of Ajaz's family members waiting for him. Ajaz is welcomed with a loud cheer as he finally steps out. He hugs his friends and family members. His wife Aisha Khan was also seen as emotional upon seeing him. Ajaz also shared a hug with his son, who was among those waiting for him.

In 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Ajaz Khan in connection with a drug case. His name reportedly cropped up during the interrogation of a drug supplier Farooque Shaikh alias Batata's son Shadab Shaikh alias Shadab Batata. Shadab is also a drug peddler. Former zonal director Sameer Wankhede had told the media at the time, “During interrogation, Khan’s name cropped up and we have found some incriminating evidence against him."

Following Ajaz's arrest, the actor claimed that a few sleeping pills were all that he had in his possession. He maintained the same in front of the media while coming out of the court after a hearing as well. However, Ajaz was arrested with 31 tablets of Alprazolam - equalling a total weight of 4.5 grams, as per NCB.

After spending two years in jail, Ajaz has been granted bail in the matter. Reacting to his bail, Ajaz's wife, in a statement, told India Today, "It is a happy moment for us and we can’t wait to see him at home with us. We have missed him immensely in all these years."

Ajaz participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7. He started his career in Bollywood with the 2003 film Patth. He also appeared in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa (2007). He was a part of several TV shows including Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, and Rahe Tera Aashirwaad. He also won the reality show Bollywood Club.

