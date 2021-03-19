IND USA
Stills from Ajeeb Daastaans featuring Shefali Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
bollywood

Ajeeb Daastaans teaser: Shefali Shah, Jaydeep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha bring anthology of 'ajeeb' tales to Netflix

The teaser of Netflix's anthology Ajeeb Daastaans is here and shows glimpses of Nushrratt Bharuccha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shefali Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Karan Johar has shared a teaser of his upcoming venture, Ajeeb Daastaans. It's an anthology of four films, created by four filmmakers including Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani for Netflix.

The teaser shows glimpses of four distinct stories as it opens with Fatima Sana Shaikh decked up as a new bride for her wedding night. It then goes on to show glimpses of Konkona Sen Sharma, who seems to be a powerful, strong-headed woman sipping tea and later consistently punching a man on his face. In another clip, Aditi Rao Hydari is seen driving a scooty with Konkona riding pillion.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is seen as a sari-clad mother of a school-going girl and having fun with her. She is later seen being slapped by a policewoman, probably played Konkona.

Shefali Shah is also seen in a hardly ever seen before avatar. Manav Kaul is seen sitting besides her and staring at something in one of the stills. Pataal Lok co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee are also seen in the teaser but its unclear if they are parts of the same story.

Sharing the teaser, Karan wrote on Twitter,"It’s here... A collaborative effort, yet uniquely individual. Presenting #AjeebDaastaans with 4 exceptionally talented #DirectorsOfDharma, coming together to weave 4 individual stories that are stranger than reality itself."

He further added, "I can't wait to see how each one paints their canvas with their own shade of cinema and storytelling! Some stories take you places, but these 4 will take you somewhere you never thought you'd be. #AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix."

