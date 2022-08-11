Akshay Kumar fans dance in front of screen, chant his name at Raksha Bandhan show in theatre. Watch

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan released in theatres on August 11. In new videos shared on social media, fans of the actor could be seen celebrating his latest film by dancing inside the cinema halls as they watched him on screen. Akshay was last seen in the period drama Samrat Prithviraj, which released in June. His other release of the year was Bachchhan Paandey that came out in March. Read more: RakshaBandhan review: Akshay Kumar film moves you to tears with strong message on dowry

Akshay’s last two releases failed to perform well at the box office and it looks like his fans are not leaving anything to chance this time around. Akshay’s fans from different parts of the country have been sharing photos and videos as they root for the actor. On Thursday as the film released, fans could be seen turning cinema halls into a festive venue complete with singing and dancing.

Crowd Dancing in front of Screen 🤩🔥

What a Solid Comeback by Megastar @akshaykumar

🤩🔥 Isako bolte hai Epic Comeback 🔥🔥#RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/SgjVG8jBvr — Abhishek Choudhary (@Abhishe49427474) August 11, 2022

In a video shared on a fan page on Twitter, the audience could be seen clapping and cheering for the actor as they chanted his name, as he appeared on the big screen. In another video, which was also shared on Twitter, many of his fans were seen singing, and even dancing in front of the big screen while a song from the film played in the background.

Fans watching the film inside theatres are not the only ones showering the actor with love. As the film released on Raksha Bandhan, when the country is celebrating the bond between a brother and a sister, members of his fan base in Siliguri, West Bengal gathered to watch the first day first show of the film. Akshay’s fans shared photos of them holding a poster of the actor with the words ‘Siliguri Akkians’ written.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan sees Akshay alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna. The film, written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, revolves around Lala Kedarnath, the eldest and only brother of four sisters, who seeks to fulfil a promise he made of marrying his sisters into suitable homes.

