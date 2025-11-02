Akshay Kumar says Shah Rukh Khan is ‘shakal se 40, akal se 120' on his 60th birthday; Karan Johar calls him ‘an emotion’

As actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday clocked his 60th birthday, many celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, and Mahesh Babu, wished him. Taking to their respective social media platforms, they posted videos, shared old photos and penned sweet notes for the actor. Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar wished Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday.

Akshay Kumar, Kajol wish Shah Rukh Khan on 60th birthday

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akshay Kumar posted an old black and white picture featuring himself and Shah Rukh. Both of them were seen smiling. He wrote, "Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shahrukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 (You don't look like you're 60 at all. You look like you are 40, and your wisdom is as if you are 120) (winking face emoji). Happy Birthday dost (friend). Stay blessed @iamsrk."

Kajol posted photos with Shah Rukh in which they posed for selfies. He was also seen hugging her. She captioned the post, "Happy happy 60th to a life well lived .. advice for the day! Don’t count the candles…. Here’s to turning 29 again. Wish all and only good things for you and yours!"

Anupam Kher, Karan Johar share posts for Shah Rukh

Anupam Kher shared a video on X, showering Shah Rukh with best wishes. He talked about the films in which they worked together and how they both didn't star in a movie in the last decade. He added that Shah Rukh is a "bigger human being than the star that you are." Anupam also celebrated Shah Rukh's 60th birthday by opting for his Mohabbatein 'sweater look.' He wrote, "Happy landmark Birthday my dearest #Shahrukh!! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life!"

"Knowing you is a joyous and rich feeling! Your energy is infectious! This video even though is of more than 5mins of duration, but I could go on and on! Stay happy and live for another thousand years! This “sweater” look from #Mohabatien (minus the violin and hair) is specially for you on your special day! Love and prayers always! @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK #Friend," concluded his note.

Mahesh Babu shared a photo featuring himself, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and Shah Rukh Khan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared an edited video featuring Shah Rukh over the years. He penned a long note saying he met Shah Rukh on the sets of Karan Arjun. He also praised not only the actor in Shah Rukh but also the best "husband, father, son-in-law, brother and friend." He added that Shah Rukh's iconic gesture of wide open arms "should be officialised as a national gesture."

His note read, "I have such a vivid and distinct memory of meeting you bhai, on the sets of Karan Arjun… I went expecting the aura and magic of a rising superstar, but instead met a magical man with a beating heart…. Probably the best husband, best father, best son-in-law, best brother and the best friend anyone can have! Your consistent kindness and generosity of spirit is just as iconic as your wide open arms (which should be officialised as a national gesture)."

"Bhai… the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star…it makes you an emotion…an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day! I love you so much Bhai… thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I…Always and forever…Happy Birthday!!! This Decade like every decade will be yours!!!! @iamsrk," he added.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Mahesh Babu shared a photo featuring himself, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and Shah Rukh. He wrote, “Happy birthday @iamsrk on your big one !! Your passion, kindness and unwavering love for cinema are truly inspiring .. wishing you happiness, good health and countless magical moments ahead much love always!”

About Shah Rukh's films

The actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It also starred Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochar, with Vicky Kaushal making a special appearance.

Fans will see him next in Siddharth Anand's King. It has already begun shooting. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.