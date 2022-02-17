Akshay Kumar poses with Adah Sharma, takes selfie with gorilla in new ad; fan says: 'take him in Hera Pheri 3'. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar featured in a new ad with Adah Sharma for a beverage. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the video that also featured a gorilla. In the clip, Akshay is seen taking a selfie with Adah and also the gorilla.

In the video, Akshay was seen asking for a beverage when a gorilla attacked the city. Everyone started running in all directions as Akshay stood in front of the kiosk with his mouth wide open. Adah Sharma, suddenly appeared in front of him requesting him to take a picture with the gorilla.

After taking a sip of the beverage, Akshay was seen carrying Adah in lighting speed and landing atop an under-construction building. As he got ready to take her photo with the gorilla, Adah asked him to join her. Akshay was then seen whistling to the gorilla to join in, who posed for the camera flashing the victory sign.

Fans took to the comments section and reacted to the post. A person wrote, "Take this gorilla in Hera Pheri 3." Akshay's 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri also featured a gorilla in the second half of the movie. Taking a cue from that, the fan asked Akshay to make this gorilla a part of the next movie too.

“Ek Khiladi sab pe bhari (One Khiladi takes down everyone),” wrote another while one more added: “Mujhe bhi leni hai photo (I also want to take a picture).” "Akki wasting no time," commented another fan. "Big fan sir," said another person. "Funny ad paaji (brother)," wrote a user. "Soo funny..." commented another person. "Super sir," said a fan.

Directed by Neeraj Vora, Phir Hera Pheri is a comedy film also featuring Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. The film is the sequel to Hera Pheri (2000) directed by Priyadarshan.

Meanwhile, Akshay has several projects in the pipeline including Bachchhan Paandey with Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is set to hit theatres on March 18. Akshay also has Prithviraj alongside debutant Manushi Chhillar. The film will release in theatres on June 10. He has also teamed up with Tiger Shroff for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey gets new spelling and poster, trailer out Friday

Akshay recently finished the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Ram Setu, helmed by Abhishek Sharma. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON