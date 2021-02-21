Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara gives their dog a bath on Sunday, fans find it 'cute'

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna has shared a candid video of her daughter Nitara giving their dog a good bath on Sunday. The eight-year-old can be seen patiently rubbing foam on the dog's back as he calmly stands for the bath.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, "Alex gets a good scrubbing from the only person who can get him to sit and fetch without a woof #sundayvibes."





A fan reacted, "so sweet," while another said, "so cute." One more fan wrote, "Keep it up baby."

Twinkle and Nitara also share their love for books. Once sharing a picture of them reading together, Twinkle had written, "You have a quota-25 pages a day and so do I.’ She asks, ‘But who gives you the quota mama?’ ‘That’s the tricky part of being an adult. You have to give yourself these tasks and make sure you stick by them.’ With brushed teeth and uncombed hair, we begin our mornings in the best way possible. It may not be 25 pages everyday, sometimes it’s merely 5, but it all adds up eventually. #readingcorner."





Twinkle occasionally shares cute videos of Nitara without showing her face. She once shared a candid picture from their mother-daughter time. Sharing a picture of her combing Nitara's hair, she wrote, "Being a mom often means brushing her immaculately groomed hair one last time when you are the one who needs to run a brush through your haystack desperately #MadAboutMissy."

Meanwhile, Nitara's father Akshay Kumar is working on his next, period drama on the life of Prithviraj. He has already shot for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Before that, he shot for BellBottom which is set to release in theatres on April 2.

