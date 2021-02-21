Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara gives their dog a bath on Sunday, fans find it 'cute'
- Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her eight-year-old daughter Nitara giving a bath to their dog on Sunday.
Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna has shared a candid video of her daughter Nitara giving their dog a good bath on Sunday. The eight-year-old can be seen patiently rubbing foam on the dog's back as he calmly stands for the bath.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, "Alex gets a good scrubbing from the only person who can get him to sit and fetch without a woof #sundayvibes."
A fan reacted, "so sweet," while another said, "so cute." One more fan wrote, "Keep it up baby."
Twinkle and Nitara also share their love for books. Once sharing a picture of them reading together, Twinkle had written, "You have a quota-25 pages a day and so do I.’ She asks, ‘But who gives you the quota mama?’ ‘That’s the tricky part of being an adult. You have to give yourself these tasks and make sure you stick by them.’ With brushed teeth and uncombed hair, we begin our mornings in the best way possible. It may not be 25 pages everyday, sometimes it’s merely 5, but it all adds up eventually. #readingcorner."
Also read: Taimur Ali Khan visits Kareena Kapoor in hospital to meet younger brother
Twinkle occasionally shares cute videos of Nitara without showing her face. She once shared a candid picture from their mother-daughter time. Sharing a picture of her combing Nitara's hair, she wrote, "Being a mom often means brushing her immaculately groomed hair one last time when you are the one who needs to run a brush through your haystack desperately #MadAboutMissy."
Meanwhile, Nitara's father Akshay Kumar is working on his next, period drama on the life of Prithviraj. He has already shot for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Before that, he shot for BellBottom which is set to release in theatres on April 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Kareena's delivery, Saif, Taimur, Karisma, Randhir, Babita visit her
- Along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Karisma Kapoor also visited Kareena Kapoor in the hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pathan release date: Disappointing update for Shah Rukh Khan fans
- For those hoping to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan this year, there is a disappointing update for you. The Yash Raj Film won't release until 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar's daughter gives dog a bath on Sunday, fans find it 'cute'
- Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her eight-year-old daughter Nitara giving a bath to their dog on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur memes flood Twitter as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome 2nd son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur Ali Khan visits Kareena Kapoor in hospital to meet younger brother
- Taimur Ali Khan was seen on his way to the hospital where Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy Sunday morning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur Ali Khan 'delighted' over becoming big brother, says Randhir Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan becomes 'quadfather' with birth of baby boy. Meet his other kids
- Saif Ali Khan, who became a father to a baby boy on Sunday morning, has three other children - Taimur with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur Ali Khan's aunts Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Ali Khan share happiness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt recreates Highway scene on 7 years of Imtiaz Ali film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar parties with Kiara, Parineeti; Rubina Dilaik may win Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikrant Massey says he'd have married Sheetal Thakur were it not for lockdown
- Vikrant Massey was planning to marry Sheetal Thakur last year but everything went for a toss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is hoping to tie the knot with her this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The word stereotype has a negative connotation: Prachee Shah Paandya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Fazal takes to kickboxing; trains with MMA coach Rohit Nair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana regrets not wearing heels to party with bestie as she poses beside her
- Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a new picture from a party on Instagram Stories. She regretted wearing shoes to complete her look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox