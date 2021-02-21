Taimur Ali Khan visits Kareena Kapoor in hospital to meet younger brother

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is now a big brother to a baby boy. The four-year-old was seen in a car on his visit to a hospital Sunday noon.

Taimur was spotted in a black tee and blue denims with a hulk-themed mask. He held two toys in his each hand, probably rattles for the newborn. Pictures of him travelling in a car on his way to the hospital have also appeared online.

Kareena was recently seen with Taimur on their way to her sister Karisma Kapoor's house. The two had paid her a visit on Friday. While Kareena was in an animal print loose maxi dress and matching shades, Taimur was in a blue tee and denims.

Taimur was recently spotted with his father as well. They were travelling in a car with Taimur sitting on Saif's lap. Saif was later seen bringing some new toys ahead of Kareena's delivery.

Earlier, Saif's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu had talked to Times of India about how Taimur and cousin Inaaya will now have a third member in their little gang. He had said, “It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang."

Kareena had said that she was more confident this time, as compared to when she was expecting Taimur. She told Times Now digital, “I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet.”

