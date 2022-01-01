Akshay Kumar, Twinkle, daughter Nitara return from Maldives post vacation. See pics

Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara returned from their Maldives vacation on Saturday. They were spotted at the Kalina airport after they returned from a private jet.

Akshay was seen at the airport in black shirt and black pants and carried a matching bag. Twinkle joined him in a striped multicolour dress and walked hand in hand with daughter Nitara.

Akshay Kumar at Kalina airport in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Twinkle Khanna at Kalina airport in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

The family had flown to Maldives to celebrate Twinkle's birthday on December 29 and the New Year. Akshay even wished his fans on New Year with a video captured just before they left for India.

The actor shared a video of him enjoying the sunrise from his cottage in the ocean and reciting Gayatri mantra. He wrote along with it, “New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid. Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!”

He had wished Twinkle on her birthday with a picture of them chilling on a fishnet sheet with water beneath them. “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina,” he wrote.

Akshay was recently shooting for Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez. He also saw the teaser release of his period drama, Prithviraj. He has already wrapped up shooting for Bachchan Panday and Raksha Bandhan and also has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 in pipeline.

Akshay recently starred in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The film stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles and released on Amazon Prime. He was last seen on the silver screen in Sooryavanshi which is almost on the verge of crossing ₹200 crore at the domestic box office.

