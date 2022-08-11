Akshay Kumar wants to deliver entertaining films; Aamir Khan's intentions are good: Suniel Shetty on cancel culture

Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, actor Suniel Shetty has spoken about cancel culture. In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty said that Aamir's 'intentions have always been good' and added that Akshay 'has continuous effort of wanting to do something and deliver entertaining films'. Recently, ‘boycott Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ started trending on Twitter just days ahead of the films’ release in theatres. Both films released on August 11. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar reacts to calls for boycott of Raksha Bandha)

Over the past few weeks, a section of Twitter users was sharing the hashtag 'boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’, and saying that they were unhappy with Aamir's past statements about India. Akshay's film received flak online after writer Kanika Dhillon’s alleged ‘Hinduphobic’ tweets were shared by many social media users. Many of them urged people to boycott the films.

In an interview with Times of India, Suniel said, "It's (the boycott of films) unfair. We all work hard. We all aim to do well, our intentions are good. Aamir Khan's intentions have always been good. He is somebody who could have chosen five films a year, but he chose to do one film in five years and I think we need to respect that. As far as Akshay Kumar goes, there is continuous effort of wanting to do something and deliver entertaining films. We are entertainers and we go by public choice also."

He also added, "I hate this ‘boycott Bollywood’ campaign that is going on on Twitter. I always pray it stops because we are an industry too and there are a lot of people feeding off us. So for that sake let's not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people and people who probably at some stage make mistakes. But aren't we humans too? Give one that opportunity. I only say it's not fair. We can only pray that better sense prevails and this doesn't happen and these two films work big time."

Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, Raksha Bandhan features Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar. The film also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Both the films will release in theatres on Thursday.

