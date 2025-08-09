Akshay Kumar's annual Raksha Bandhan post with beautiful sister Alka is here; says he sees their mom in her

Even stars are celebrating Raksha Bandhan, the Hindu festival dedicated to the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. On Saturday, Aug 9, superstar Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share his annual Rakhi post. It featured his pretty sister, Alka Hiranandani. Akshay Kumar once against shared a sweet picture of his sister on Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan post

In the picture, Alka and Akshay are seen in his living room, performing the Raksha Bandhan puja. She does his Aarti while he sits in front of her with his eyes closed. She is seen in a yellow suit and a dupatta over her head and him in a blue shirt and black beanie.

Akshay wrote a sweet caption for the post. “Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka (With my eyes closed, I see my mother. And with my eyes open, I see your smile. Love you, Alka). Happy Rakhi,” he wrote.

Akshay's fans loved his heartwarming post. “Bhai Bahan ka pyar Amar hota hai (The love between a brother and sister is eternal),” wrote one. “Mai to ye soch rahi hu ki Akki sir ne gift me kya diya hoga..😅 vaise ye celebrities kya gift dete honge?? (I’m just wondering what Akki sir must have given as a gift… 😅 By the way, what kind of gifts do celebrities even give?),” asked another.

“Pata tha Raksha Bandhan ho aur Akshay Kumar Sir post naa aaye aisa ho hi nahin sakta hai (I knew it — if it’s Raksha Bandhan, there’s no way Akshay Kumar Sir wouldn’t make a post),” commented another fan.

About Alka and Akshay

Akshay shares Raksha Bandhan posts for Alka almost every year. In 2021 he posted, “My go to person when I’m in a dilemma, someone who’s always stood by my side, corrected me when I’m wrong, happiest for my achievements. The most selfless person I know, my sister Alka I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you. #HappyRakshaBandhan.”

Alka is the wife of real estate developer Surendra Hiranandani of Hiranandani Constructions.

Akshay was last seen in Kannapa as Lord Shiva. He was also the lead in Housefull 5 and Kesari Chapter 2.